Submitted by Joy Moore
Horticulture educator and Ohio State University Entomology and Extension Specialist Joe Boggs will present “Connect the Dots: Plant Diversity, Pollinators and Pest Management” on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
The free Zoom presentation is sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society.
To register, visit the SAPS web page at http://saps.us before Wednesday at noon.
Protecting plant pollinators is commonly viewed as only an insecticide-use issue. However, how does the abundance of flowering plants translate into a decreased number of plant pests? How do pollinators themselves play a critical role in the reduced need for insecticides?
The presentation reveals the multi- layered connections between pollen and nectar and a parade of unsung insect heroes that keep pests in check.
Boggs has over 29 years of extension experience, specializing in tree and shrub diagnostics and pest management. He has served as a statewide specialist. He averages over 100 teaching presentations per year, including a recent presentation to the Perennial Plant Association.
He has published articles in numerous trade journals, including “Landsculptor” (Michigan Green Industry Association), “Buckeye Arborist” (Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association) and “Canadian Groundskeeper.” He is the co-leader for the Ohio State University Buckeye Environmental Horticulture Team and a frequent contributor to the “Buckeye Yard and Garden Line” blog. His weekly radio segment, “Buggy Joe Boggs Report,” runs from April through October on the Saturday morning show, “In the Garden with Ron Wilson,” (iHeartRadio: WKRC, Cincinnati; News Radio 610 WTVN, Columbus). The Cincinnati show is syndicated to 34 radio stations in 12 states.
Southern Appalachian Plant Society is a regional nonprofit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities on plants and gardening through programs, projects and member interactions. SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert. Visit the website at http://saps.us/ to learn more.