Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center offers hope and healing to individuals with special needs and disabilities through equine-assisted activities and therapies through three distinct programs: Therapeutic horsemanship, positive youth development for at-risk children/youth, and Horses Empower Heroes for veterans.
One step at a time, the center’s powerful, intuitive horses engage and strengthen the bodies and minds of program participants, instilling joy and a sense of purpose in life.
What better time than the holiday season for the community to support that mission.
To support funding of God’s mission at Small Miracles, the center is ready to kick off its annual Hearts & Hooves Online Benefit Auction. Beginning Monday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m. and continuing through Friday, Nov. 19, at midnight, hundreds of donated items will be up for grabs in this year’s auction. Items to bid on include restaurant gift certificates, golf packages, vacation rentals, entertainment/adventure options, handcrafted arts, home and garden items, automotive items and local attraction tickets.
The center’s annual Christmas wreath sale is also underway. Fresh hand-made wreaths from Western North Carolina are available for $30 each; bows are $10. Both can be ordered online at www.small-miracles.org, by phone at 423-349-1111 or by emailing sherrism13@gmail.com.
Proceeds from the auction and wreath sale provide much-needed assistance for Small Miracles students and programs.
Centrally located for the Tri-Cities at 1026 Rock Springs Drive, Small Miracles has been providing special equine-assisted therapy since 1995. It is a Christian-based, nonprofit organization and a United Way of Greater Kingsport agency.
Anyone who wants to learn more is encouraged to attend the annual Christmas Open House on Nov. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. There’ll be refreshments, crafts, activities, pictures with Santa and fun for the whole family. Visitors can also tour the facilities and meet the “miracle” horses and ponies.
Visit www.small-miracles.org for more information and like them on Facebook for all the latest updates.