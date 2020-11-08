Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center hopes to continue to reach as many individuals as possible, creating sustainability and making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals with special needs and disabilities. Community support of its fall fundraising efforts is crucial to that goal.
“This is a challenging time for us all. We thank you for your support and for being a part of God’s mission at Small Miracles,” said Sherri Russell, executive/program director.
The Hearts & Hooves Online Auction to benefit Small Miracles’ students and programs gets underway at noon today and continues through Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. The auction site features over 200 donated items to bid on in categories including Restaurants, Automotive, Entertainment & Leisure, Golf Packages, For the Home, Personal, Health & Fitness, and Unique or One-of-a-Kind.
This year’s Small Miracles’ Christmas Wreath Sale will correspond with the dates of the online auction, and the popular Terri Lynn premium nuts, dried fruits, irresistible confections and candies — perfect for holiday baking or gift giving — will also be available for online purchase.
Unlike past years, Small Miracles will not have the nuts available on-site for purchase. So, it’s important to order online.
Auction items and wreaths will be available for pickup at Small Miracles’ Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup will be offered.
Visit www.small-miracles.org for more information on the auction process, as well as wreath and nut sales.