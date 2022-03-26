Submitted by Shelby Crouch
RICHMOND, Va. — Residents of Dickenson, Lee, Pulaski, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties are among the 58 new troopers who have officially graduated and joined the ranks of the Virginia State Police.
During the 135th Basic Session’s 27-week tenure at the VSP Academy, trainees received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self-defense, cultural diversity and firearms.
• Trooper Zachary C. Bailey, 25, of Ewing in Lee County, has an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Southeastern Kentucky Community Technical College and begins his VSP career in Fluvanna County.
• Trooper Austin L. Edwards, 27, of Pounding Mill in Tazewell County, will begin his VSP career in Henrico County.
• Trooper Nicole N. Hobbs, 23, of Hiltons in Scott County, has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from East Tennessee State University. She will begin her VSP career in Frederick County.
• Trooper Samuel P. Norris, 26, of Pulaski County, has a bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics from Virginia Military Institute. He heads to Roanoke County for his first duty assignment.
• Trooper James R. Pettry, 23, of Big Stone Gap in Wise County, will begin his VSP career in Bedford County.
• Trooper Eric G. Vitatoe, 22, of Haysi in Dickenson County, has an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Virginia Highlands Community College. His first duty post will be in Gloucester County.
Troopers reported to their individual duty assignments in late January. For their final phase of training, the troopers spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer learning the new patrol area.
As the need for highly-skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the department continues to seek qualified applicants for the positions of trooper. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Recruitment Office at www.vatrooper.com.