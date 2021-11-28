Tri-Cities Talent invites the community to 'Celebrate with the Grinch' at its holiday music and dance program on Dec. 4 at the Renaissance Center Theater in Kingsport. Show times are 1 p.m. with Luna McNutt (left) dancing the lead role as CindyLou Who, 4 p.m. with Elly Crawford (center) dancing the lead; and 7 p.m. with Lillie Hill (right) dancing the lead.