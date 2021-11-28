The sights and sounds of the season are in full swing. To list an event, email us at communitynews@timesnews.net
The Big Stone Gap Christmas Parade is Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
The Crooked Road Christmas Jam, live at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center in Abingdon, will be held Dec. 2. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m.
The Coeburn Christmas Parade is Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
The Pennington Gap Christmas Parade is Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. with Christmas tree lighting at 6:15 and a free showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the Lee Theatre at 8 p.m.
Gingerbread Village, a Jonesborough Christmas tradition, returns Dec. 3-18 with gingerbread houses on display throughout the downtown shopping district. From Dec. 4-18, vote on your favorite entries; winners will be announced Dec. 20.
The Wizards of Winter will perform Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. at The Cameo Theater in Bristol. Visit thecameotheater.com.
The second annual Holiday Market at The Martha presented by The Virginia Highlands Festival will be held Dec. 3-5 on the lawn of The Martha Washington Inn. Santa will make an appearance Saturday, and there’ll be music and other activities along with the artisan vendor booths. Visit vahighlandsfestival.com.
Apex Bank and Isaiah 117 House present the first ever “Evergreen Gala” through Dec. 3 at participating Apex locations in East Tennessee. Decorated and donated trees, wreaths and centerpieces will be on display and auctioned off to benefit the local Isaiah 117 House and its programs. Individuals can sign up to bid at any of the eight locations in East Tennessee.
Theatre Bristol presents “Christmas Classics” including O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” and Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl” at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace from Dec. 3 through Dec. 19 with performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.theatrebirstol.org.
The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center, located at One Heartwood Circle in Abingdon, will host Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 4 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Includes a breakfast buffet, kids activities and photos with Santa. Tickets are required. Visit SWVAChristmas.com.
The Appalachia Community Christmas Parade (and festivities) will be held Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Parade starts on Main Street, moving through Old Bottom, New Bottom, Cold Springs Drive, Inman, Exeter, Ridge Avenue, Callahan Avenue/Andover, Derby, Stonega, the old Appalachia High School area and Dunbar.
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Doggone Christmas on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Attendees can bring their furry friends for pictures with Santa, a treat station and shop at the Christmas Market for pet-friendly items. At 1 p.m. there will be contests for Ugliest Christmas Dog Sweater, Best Holiday Costume and Pet/Owner Lookalike. Donations for Washington County Humane Society accepted at the back of Santa’s sleigh.
Tri-Cities Talent will present "Celebrate with the Grinch," a magical family event telling the story of the Grinch through music and dance on Dec. 4 at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 Center St., Kingsport. Show times are 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Call 423-863-6051 for details.
The Downtown Kingsport Jingle & Mingle Christmas event is a full day of fun on Dec. 4. It includes the Jingle & Mingle Shop and Hop from noon-6 p.m., Santa’s Workshop from 3-5 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park, a Very Merry Food Truck Rally from 4-8 p.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street, Jingle Jams on Broad at 5 p.m., the Jingle & Mingle Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. and Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. Visit www.downtownkingsport.org.
Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy’s Abingdon Singers will perform Dec. 4 from 1:15-2:30 p.m. on the Barter Green during Holiday Market at The Martha.
Christmas in the Country, the annual celebration of winter and the holiday season at Exchange Place Living History Farm, is Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All activities will take place outdoors. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. There’ll be fresh greenery and handcrafted wreaths, a variety of local and regional artisans, plus holiday foods from old recipes. Call 423-288-6071.
The Wise Kiwanis Club Parade is Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, located at 2620 S.Roan St., Johnson City, celebrates Visions of Christmas: 1862 on Dec. 4 from 2-6 p.m. Be a guest of the Haynes family and friends as they begin their celebrations for the holiday season. Reenactors in period clothes, parlor games, holiday snacks and drinks, plus tours. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every 20 minutes until 5:55 p.m. Call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.
Symphony of the Mountains’ “By the Fireside” holiday concerts will be held on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Marriot MeadowView Convention Center and on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at Emory & Henry’s McGlothlin Center for the Arts. Tickets are $30, with free tickets available for pandemic health care workers and students. Audience size limited; face masks requested. To reserve tickets (including free tickets for children, students and pandemic workers), call 423-392-8423 or visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org.
The Heritage Alliance’s Colors of Christmas Progressive Dinner will be held Dec. 4, with multiple seatings at 4, 6 and 7:40 p.m. The event, which includes stops for soup, dinner and dessert, combines fine food, rich history and seasonal entertainment. Proceeds from this year’s event will help with preservation and maintenance projects at the Oak Hill Schoolhouse. Tickets are $100 per person. Seating is limited. Online ticketing is available at jonesborough.com/tickets. Or you can call 423-753-1010. If you would like to make a reservation for a table of six or more, contact the Heritage Alliance directly.
Holiday Market at Norton Expo Center is Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m., with Christmas tree lighting at Park Avenue and 8th Street at 6 p.m.
The Abingdon Christmas Parade is Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
The St. Paul Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Gate City Christmas Parade is Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Greeneville Christmas Parade is Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. with “Christmas through the Decades” theme. Call 423-638-4111.
The Pound Christmas Parade is Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.
The Nickelsville Christmas Parade is Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. with Christmas activities from 1-3 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting at Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Lights, Camera, Christmas!, an event for the entire family, will be held Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coomes Recreation Center Front Circle in Abingdon. There'll be cocoa and cookies at 5:30 pm., a movie at 5:40 p.m. and a tree lighting at 6:10 p.m. Each child will receive a gift bag. Register now for the social media coloring challenge.
The Norton Christmas Parade is Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. on Park Avenue.
Historic Blountville Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Sullivan County Courthouse. Event features a special address by Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, the lighting of the Victims Remembrance Tree, music and carols by the West Ridge High School choir and music by county residents Cora and Chloe Caldwell.
Bristol Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at noon and 5:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $8 to $30 with discounts for members, military and students. Visit paramountbristol.org.
The International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough presents “A Christmas Carol,” a one-man performance by storyteller Tim Lowry, on Dec. 10 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each show are $20 and include refreshments after the performance. The concert is appropriate for ages 10 and older. Reservations are highly recommended. Call 800-952-8392, visit storytellingcenter.net or email customerservice@storytellingcenter.net to purchase tickets. Photo ID and proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours of showtime will be required. Face masks are required for duration of show.
Intercity Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at Ross N. Robinson Middle School. Visit www.intercityballet.org or call 423-323-2474, 423-246-2199 or 423-246-8541 for more details.
Museum of Appalachia will host its sixth annual Candlelight Christmas, celebrating the beauty and simplicity of an Appalachian Christmas, on Dec. 10-11 from 4 to 9 p.m. Includes an evening tour of the museum’s pioneer village, a live Nativity scene, traditional music, craft demonstrations, wagon rides and a variety of family-friendly events. Discounted tickets are available for purchase at museumofappalachia.org. Call 865-494-7680.
The Kingsport Public Library will host a last-minute wrapping party on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Participants can bring their gifts to the library and use their large tables and supplies (while they last) to wrap their own gifts. There’ll be Christmas music and hot chocolate.
Living Christmas Cards at the Chester Inn Museum will be open Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by the museum to take holiday card photos in the restored parlor room, decorated in the style of a Victorian Christmas. Tour guides in Victorian costumes will be on hand. Use your own camera for free; or make a $3 donation to receive a digital copy of the photo from a museum photographer. Each group gets a 5-minute time slot. Groups should be limited to 8 or fewer people. Call 423-753-9580.
Santa’s Christmas Village will be held Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. throughout the town of Jonesborough. This year, children will be able to visit Buddy’s Workshop to make their own masterpieces to take home with them, with the assistance of area artisans and crafters. Attendees will enjoy free pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, games and more. The Jonesborough Lighted Christmas Parade will take place at 6 p.m. from Boone Street to Main Street.
Blountville Ruritan Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Blountville Historic District. National Ruritan President Linward Hedgspeth will be the grand marshal. Floats welcome with no entry fee. Visit the club’s Facebook page (Blountville Ruritan Club) for more details.
Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a joint holiday concert on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children (or $20 per family). Visit www.meccacademy.org.
H.O.P.E. for Christmas, a holiday fashion extravaganza presented by The Encounter, will be held Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theatre, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. Admission is $20. Proceeds benefit H.O.P.E. (Help Our Potential Evolve).
Santa's Workshop at the Inn will be held Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville. Session times are 1-2, 2-3 or 3-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per child; adults admitted free with child admission. Limited tickets available at the hotel's front desk. Children can have their picture taken with Santa, decorate Christmas cookies, enjoy hot chocolate and listen to a special reading of the holiday classic, "The Berenstain Bears and the Joy of Giving." Each child will receive a copy of their photo and a copy of the book. Call 423-787-1000 for more details.
A Living Nativity, hosted by First Baptist Church-Kingsport, will be held Dec. 12 starting at 6 p.m. Drive-thru event with pedestrian option available.
Follow the Star Live Drive-Through Nativity, presented by Boone Trail Baptist Church, will be held Dec. 16-18 from 6-9 p.m. at The Barn at Boone Falls Reserve. The entrance is off Boones Creek Road at 113 KLM Drive, Johnson City. Admission is free; families will receive cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy along the route. There will be a Bethlehem market where families can stop for photos with animals and listen to a live church choir.
The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center will host Storytime with Santa on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Join Santa for a fun evening of reading Christmas stories, roasting marshmallows and kids activities. Tickets required. Visit SWVAChristmas.com.
The Jonesborough Rhythm Express will present a Christmas concert at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jonesborough.com/tickets.
Birthplace of Country Music Museum presents "A Radio Bristol Christmas" on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. featuring the Kody Norris Show, Bill and the Belles and Martha Spencer and Larry Sigmon. The show will also stream live on Radio Bristol's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Tickets for the live show are $35. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present a service of “Lessons and Carols” on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. Nine Scripture readings will alternate with music. Suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children (or $20 per family). Visit www.meccacademy.org.
Kingsport Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” under the direction of Valeria Sinyavskaya and Leonid Flegmatov, Dec. 17-19 at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center on the campus of Northeast State. Reserve tickets online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35514 or call us 423-378-3967.
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough’s Christmas Church Tour is Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stroll through Jonesborough and visit participating churches in the downtown historic district. See their beautifully decorated sanctuaries and enjoy music, hand bells and historic information. Grab a guide at the International Storytelling Center to begin the tour. Hosts will also be available at each location to discuss the history and architecture. Each church is located within easy walking distance of downtown.
The Chuckey Depot Museum will host Santa Claus on Dec. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. Santa will stop by the historic caboose outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and take a picture. Special train ornaments will be available for $1 donation to the museum. Call 423-753-1010 for more details or visit jonesborough.com.
St. Peter the Apostle Anglican Church will present a traditional “Lessons and Carols” service featuring the Symphony of the Mountains String Quartet on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. The church is located at 3321 Thornton Drive, Kingsport.
Harmony Church Missions will hold a Community Christmas Service to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Ketron Elementary School’s football field.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Va., will host its annual Community Christmas Celebration on Dec. 25 from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carols and music with gift bags for adults and a gift for children. Due to the COVID pandemic, no meal will be served this year. Visit www.emmanuelbristol.org for weather notices and information.
Midnight on Main, the town of Greeneville's New Year's Eve celebration, returns with live entertainment, fireworks and other festivities for all ages beginning Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Events will occur along two blocks of Main Street, from Summer to Church, with three main venues: General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and Capitol Theatre.
The Kingsport Chamber presents the inaugural Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. The event is hosted by title sponsor VIPSEEN Media and champagne sponsor Chantz Scott Kia. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes entertainment, a breakfast bar and champagne toast. Tickets can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St.) or by contacting Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director, via email at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at 423-392-8805. Tickets can also be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org. Tables are available to reserve.
Ongoing events
Wallace Nissan on Stone Drive invites the community to “Fill the Frontier” with nonperishable food items for Second Harvest Food Bank in Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America in Southwest Virginia.
The Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s Christmas tree sales are open Monday through Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. There’ll be complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes, along with free tree baling and local delivery. The lot is located at 1309 Gray Station/Sulphur Springs Road in Jonesborough.
Natural Tunnel State Park hosts its Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be hundreds of colorful lights, live entertainment, hot chocolate, roasting marshmallows and more. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and chairlift rides are $5 per person for a round trip and $4 one-way. Call 276-940-2674.
Holiday Farmers Market at the Train Depot in Abingdon continue Fridays and Saturday from 2-6 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Museum State Park's Festival of Trees is open Tuesday-Sunday through Dec. 31 during regular museum hours. Special evening viewings available on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. Museum admission is $5 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $3 for children (ages 6-12). Special group rates available for 10 or more. Call 276-523-1322.
Jonesville, Virginia's Lights in the Park at Cumberland Bowl Park is open from 6-9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31.
Christmas at Barter features "A Christmas Story" on the Gilliam Stage and "Twelve Days of Christmas" and "Jingle All the Way" at Moonlite Drive-In. Visit bartertheatre.com.
The town of Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour continues through Jan. 3. A map is available on the town website and the “Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour” Facebook event. Call 276-492-2123 or 276-492-2234.
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, the largest annual fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol, runs through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. Admission is $20 per car from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. Vans are $50; buses are $125. At the end of the route, guests can visit the Christmas Village, where there’ll be photo ops, fire pits, vendors, midway rides, and the Barter Theatre Santa Hut. Proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefits SCC in its longstanding mission to support numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding BMS. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.
Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services offers ice skating and skate rentals Monday through Thursday for $12 and Friday through Sunday for $15 most nights from now through Jan. 9. Hours vary. Visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through Jan. 2, 2022. Visit dollywood.com.
See more at TimesNews.Net