The holidays are upon us, and that means the sights and sounds of the season are getting underway. To list an event, email us at communitynews@timesnews.net.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Christmas Bazaar, featuring a variety of artisan wares and popular food items, continues in virtual format through Sunday, Nov. 14. Shop in person (with masks required) from Nov. 19-21 at the church, located at 161 East Ravine Road (on the corner of Watauga and Ravine, near Holston Valley Medical Center) in Kingsport. Shopping hours will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 on Friday, but free Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.stpaulsbazaar.com.
Appalachian Heritage Quilters will host their 10th Annual Quilt Show and Holiday Boutique, Nov. 4-5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boones Creek Baptist Church. The church is located at 304 S. Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City. The show will include many quilts in a wide variety of styles along with a bed turning of antique quilts, sewing machine cleaning and repair, and mini quilting demonstrations. An expanded holiday boutique and bake sale will provide shoppers with gifts and goodies for the upcoming holiday seasons. Visit appalachianheritagequilters.org for event information.
Mistletoe Market will be held Nov. 4-7 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the William King Museum of Art. Hours are Nov. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m., Nov. 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults; $4 for children ages 6-12.
The 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar, hosted by the GWFC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, will be held Nov. 6-7 at Hal Henard Elementary School. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The theme is “Angels Among Us.” The number of vendors has been reduced to encourage social distancing.
The Food City Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet returns Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. with an illuminated route that circles the Bristol Motor Speedway property. The event officially kicks off the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities’ annual winter festivities. Registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.
The Christmas Connection featuring craftspeople, artisans, artists and creatives will be held at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium Nov. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Music will serenade the Christmas customers as they shop, and on the Main Stage the Christmas Connection Café will be serving up country favorites. There will be food trucks outside the entrance, and the Kingsport Ballet will offer homemade baked goods for sale. Admission is free. There will be socially distanced booths among other safety precautions. Call 423-392-8414 for more details.
The Made Around Here Market craft show will be held Nov. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Admission is free; donations are accepted to support Jonesborough’s many events. Call 423-753-1010 for details.
Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the largest annual fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol, runs from Nov. 12 through Jan. 1. Admission is $20 per car from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. A sizeable portion of the proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefits SCC in its longstanding mission to support of numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.
The Holiday Hustle Town Wide Scavenger Hunt will be held Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. in the town of Abingdon. There’ll be prizes, coupons and fun photo ops. Call 276-492-6987 for tickets or information.
Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will hold an evergreen wreath making workshop Nov. 15-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor. The free for the workshop is $35 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Space is limited. Register by calling 276-523-1322.
LampLight Theatre and Meadowview Marriott will host Kingsport’s seventh annual Festival of Trees, Nov. 14-27, at the Meadowview Convention Center. Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit a program for local “at-risk” and underprivileged students called HALO (Hope and Love Outreach). Items will have a “Purchase Now” price, so people can immediately purchase it and bring it home, or they can bid in the silent auction and, if they win, pick up their prize from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
The Kingsport Senior Center will host an Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring food, kids’ activities and music. The fair will be held in the Renaissance Building, 1200 E. Center St.
Fantasy of Trees returns to the Knoxville Convention Center, Nov. 24-28, to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The theme is Sweet Christmas Memories. Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children ages 4-12 with children 3 and under admitted free. A discount four-pack ($20) is available online. To learn more, visit www.fantasyoftrees.org.
The McKinney Center’s annual fundraiser, “Holidays Around the World,” will kick off on Nov. 29. Participants will experience 12 holiday scenes from around the globe and enjoy live music. Santa Claus and the Grinch will lead audiences from the walk-through to pick up their special to-go package featuring a complete soup dinner from Main Street Café & Catering and a handmade ceramic ornament created at the McKinney Center. Tours will take place starting at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased by Nov. 24. Call 423-753-1010 or visit www.jonesborough.com/tickets.
Natural Tunnel State Park will host its Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-Dec. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be thousands of colorful lights, live entertainment, hot chocolate, roasting marshmallows and more. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and chairlift rides are $5 per person for a round trip and $4 one-way. Call 276-940-2674.
The Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s Christmas tree sales will start Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. There’ll be complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes, along with free tree baling and local delivery. The lot, located at 1309 Gray Station/Sulphur Springs Road in Jonesborough, will be open Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.
The town of Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 3. Once all the locations in town are identified, a map will be published on the town website and the “Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour” Facebook event. To learn more about participating, call 276-492-2123 or 276-492-2234.
The Jingle & Mingle Downtown Kingsport Christmas event will be held Dec. 4 and includes the Jingle & Mingle Shop and Hop, Santa’s Workshop, a food truck rally, Jingle Jams on Broad, the nighttime Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting.
The Heritage Alliance’s Colors of Christmas Progressive Dinner will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 with multiple seatings at 4, 6 and 7:40 p.m. The event which includes stops for soup, dinner and dessert combines fine food, rich history and seasonal entertainment. Proceeds from this year’s event will help with preservation and maintenance projects at the Oak Hill Schoolhouse. Tickets are $100 per person. Seating is limited. Online ticketing is available at jonesborough.com/tickets. You can also make a reservation by calling 423-753-1010. If you would like to make a reservation for a table of six or more, contact the Heritage Alliance directly.
The Abingdon Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Greeneville Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Theme is “Christmas through the Decades.” Call 423-638-4111.
