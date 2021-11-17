Compiled by Carmen Musick
The sights and sounds of the season are in full swing. To list an event, email us at communitynews@timesnews.net.
The Kingsport Senior Center will host an Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair featuring food, kids activities and music on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Renaissance Building, 1200 E. Center St.
LampLight Theatre presents “Yuletide” — a Christmas musical revue — Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 26-28. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Doors open one hour before the show. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children under 5. Reservations are recommended. Call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Christmas Bazaar, featuring a variety of artisan wares and popular food items, will be open for in-person shopping (with masks required) Nov. 19-21 at the church, located at 161 East Ravine Road (on the corner of Watauga and Ravine, near Holston Valley Medical Center) in Kingsport. Shopping hours will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 on Friday, but free Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.stpaulsbazaar.com.
The second annual Holiday Market at The Martha presented by The Virginia Highlands Festival will be held on the lawn of The Martha Washington Inn, Nov. 19-21, Nov. 26-28 and Dec. 3-5. Santa will make appearances each Saturday, and there’ll be music and other activities along with the artisan vendor booths. Visit vahighlandsfestival.com for details.
Apex Bank and Isaiah 117 House are partnering to present the first ever “Evergreen Gala” Nov. 19-Dec. 3 at participating Apex locations in East Tennessee. Decorated and donated trees, wreaths and centerpieces will be on display and auctioned off to benefit the local Isaiah 117 House and its programs. Individuals can sign up to bid at any of the eight locations in East Tennessee.
The YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will host the 41st Annual Women’s Turkey Trot 5K at 8 a.m., Nov. 20, starting at 106 State Street in Bristol, Tennessee. Men are welcome to run alongside their female family members to support the YW mission and women’s health. Register at www.ywcatnva.org/turkeytrot.
The Downtown Kingsport History Tour will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Jeff Fleming will lead the guided walk. Visit www.downtownkingsport.org.
LampLight Theatre will present a special Thanksgiving Dinner Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at The Emporium. Patrons may eat after the matinee or before the evening show. The cost is $30 for adults, $25 for students and $20 for children under 12. Doors for the Banquet Hall open at 5 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
The town of Abingdon, Virginia, is hosting a Holiday Merchant Open House on Nov. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. Various shops will be open with discounts, giveaways and refreshments.
The Downtown Bristol Christmas Open House, a customer appreciation night with special discounts and refreshments, will be Nov. 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Fantasy of Trees returns to the Knoxville Convention Center, Nov. 24-28, to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The theme is Sweet Christmas Memories. Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children ages 4-12 with children 3 and under admitted free. A discount four-pack ($20) is available online. Visit www.fantasyoftrees.org.
The Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s Christmas tree sales will start Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. There’ll be complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes, along with free tree baling and local delivery. The lot, located at 1309 Gray Station/Sulphur Springs Road in Jonesborough, will be open Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 8 p.m.
Natural Tunnel State Park will host its Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-Dec. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be hundreds of colorful lights, live entertainment, hot chocolate, roasting marshmallows and more. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and chairlift rides are $5 per person for a round trip and $4 one-way. Call 276-940-2674.
Kingsport’s Festival of Trees, hosted by LampLight Theatre and Marriott MeadowView, will continue through Nov. 27 at the MeadowView Convention Center. Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit a program for local “at-risk” and underprivileged students called HALO (Hope and Love Outreach). Items will have a “purchase now” price, so people can immediately purchase it and bring it home, or they can bid in the silent auction and, if they win, pick up their prize from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
A Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar will be held Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the activity room at the Scott County Park & Golf Course, 247 Fore Drive, Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/decor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. There’ll be a gift wrap station and props onsite for “Christmas Vacation” theme photos. Call 276-690-2275 for details.
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough kicks off with Whoville on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. complete with the Grinch and other characters. Catch a movie inside the Lollipop Shop, enjoy a reading of the holiday classic at the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum, shop and dress up as a Whoville character to receive a “Grinch” treat. Visit www.jonesborough.com.
Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Holiday Window Walk & Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 with special promotions and the window decorating contest. Visit www.downtownkingsport.org.
Christmas with the Nelsons, featuring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, will be held Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. at The Cameo Theatre, 703 State St., Bristol, Virginia. Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, Christmas with the Nelsons delivers Christmas classics the Nelson family way featuring stories of Ozzie & Harriet and their late father, Ricky Nelson. For ticket information visit thecameotheater.com.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will host a holiday open house featuring live music, door prizes, discounts and more on Nov. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Bristol Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Nov. 29.
The McKinney Center’s “Holidays Around the World” fundraiser is Nov. 29. Participants will stroll through 12 holiday scenes from around the globe and enjoy live music. Santa Claus and the Grinch will lead audiences from the walk-through to pick up their special to-go package featuring a complete soup dinner from Main Street Café & Catering and a handmade ceramic ornament created at the McKinney Center. Tours will take place starting at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Call 423-753-1010 or visit www.jonesborough.com/tickets.
The town of Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 3. Once all the locations in town are identified, a map will be published on the town website and the “Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour” Facebook event. Call 276-492-2123 or 276-492-2234.
The Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 2.
The Crooked Road Christmas Jam, live at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center, will be held Dec. 2. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Wizards of Winter will perform Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. at The Cameo Theater in Bristol. Visit thecameotheater.com.
The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center, located at One Heartwood Circle in Abingdon, will host Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Includes a breakfast buffet, kids activities and photos with Santa. Tickets are required. Visit SWVAChristmas.com.
The Jingle & Mingle Downtown Kingsport Christmas is Dec. 4 and includes the Jingle & Mingle Shop and Hop from noon to 6 p.m., Santa’s Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m., a food truck rally, Jingle Jams on Broad at 5 p.m., the Christmas parade at 6 p.m. and Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. Visit www.downtownkingsport.org.The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, the largest annual fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol, runs through Jan. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Admission is $20 per car from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. Vans are $50; buses are $125. At the end of the route, guests can visit the Christmas Village, where there’ll be photo ops, fire pits, vendors, midway rides, and the Barter Theatre Santa Hut. Proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefits SCC in its longstanding mission to support numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding BMS. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.
Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services offers ice skating and skate rentals Monday through Thursday for $12 and Friday through Sunday for $15 most nights from now through Jan. 9. Hours vary. Visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.Christmas at the The Comedy Barn in Pigeon Forge begins Nov. 20.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through Jan. 2, 2022. Visit dollywood.com.