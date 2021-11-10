Compiled by Carmen Musick
The sights and sounds of the season are in full swing. To list an event, email us at [email protected].
The Christmas Connection, featuring craftspeople, artisans, artists and creatives, will be held Nov. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. Music will serenade the Christmas customers as they shop, and on the Main Stage the Christmas Connection Café will be serving up country favorites. There will be food trucks outside the entrance, and the Kingsport Ballet will offer homemade baked goods for sale. Admission is free. There will be socially distanced booths among other safety precautions. Call 423-392-8414 for more details.
The Made Around Here Market craft show will be held Nov. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Admission is free; donations are accepted to support Jonesborough’s many events. Call 423-753-1010 for details.
The Holiday Hustle Town Wide Scavenger Hunt will be held Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. in the town of Abingdon. There’ll be prizes, coupons and fun photo ops. Call 276-492-6987 for tickets or information.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Christmas Bazaar, featuring a variety of artisan wares and popular food items, continues in virtual format through Sunday, Nov. 14. Shop in person (with masks required) from Nov. 19-21 at the church, located at 161 East Ravine Road (on the corner of Watauga and Ravine, near Holston Valley Medical Center) in Kingsport. Shopping hours will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 on Friday, but free Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.stpaulsbazaar.com.
Kingsport’s Festival of Trees, hosted by LampLight Theatre and Marriott MeadowView, will be held Nov. 14-27 at the MeadowView Convention Center. Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit a program for local “at-risk” and underprivileged students called HALO (Hope and Love Outreach). Items will have a “purchase now” price, so people can immediately purchase it and bring it home, or they can bid in the silent auction and, if they win, pick up their prize from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will hold an evergreen wreath-making workshop Nov. 15-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor. The fee is $35 per person. All supplies and materials included. Space is limited. Call 276-523-1322 to register.
The Kingsport Senior Center will host an Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair featuring food, kids activities and music on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Renaissance Building, 1200 E. Center St.
The Downtown Bristol Christmas Open House, a customer appreciation night when merchants stay open late with special discounts and refreshments, will be held Nov. 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Fantasy of Trees returns to the Knoxville Convention Center, Nov. 24-28, to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The theme is Sweet Christmas Memories. Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children ages 4-12 with children 3 and under admitted free. A discount four-pack ($20) is available online. To learn more, visit www.fantasyoftrees.org.
The Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s Christmas tree sales will start Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. There’ll be complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes, along with free tree baling and local delivery. The lot, located at 1309 Gray Station/Sulphur Springs Road in Jonesborough, will be open Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.
Natural Tunnel State Park will host its Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel every Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-Dec. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be colorful lights, live entertainment, hot chocolate, roasting marshmallows and more. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and chairlift rides are $5 per person for a round trip and $4 one-way. Call 276-940-2674.
A Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar will be held Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the activity room at the Scott County Park & Golf Course, 247 Fore Drive, Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/decor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. There’ll be a gift wrap station and props onsite for “Christmas Vacation” theme photos. Call 276-690-2275 for more information or vending opportunities.
Christmas with the Nelsons, featuring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, will be held Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. at The Cameo Theatre, 703 State St., Bristol, Virginia. Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, Christmas with the Nelsons delivers Christmas classics the Nelson family way featuring stories of Ozzie & Harriet and their late father, Ricky Nelson. Visit thecameotheater.com.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will host a holiday open house featuring live music, door prizes, discounts and more on Nov. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Bristol Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Nov. 29.
The McKinney Center’s annual fundraiser, “Holidays Around the World,” will kick off on Nov. 29. Participants will experience 12 holiday scenes from around the globe and enjoy live music. Santa Claus and the Grinch will lead audiences from the walk-through to pick up their special to-go package featuring a complete soup dinner from Main Street Café & Catering and a handmade ceramic ornament created at the McKinney Center. Tours will take place starting at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased by Nov. 24. Call 423-753-1010 or visit www.jonesborough.com/tickets.
The town of Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 3. Once all the locations in town are identified, a map will be published on the town website and the “Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour” Facebook event. Call 276-492-2123 or 276-492-2234.
The Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 2.
The Wizards of Winter will perform Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. at The Cameo Theater in Bristol. Visit thecameotheater.com
The Jingle & Mingle Downtown Kingsport Christmas event will be held Dec. 4 and includes the Jingle & Mingle Shop and Hop, Santa’s Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m., a food truck rally, Jingle Jams on Broad at 5 p.m., the Christmas parade at 6 p.m. and Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m.
Symphony of the Mountains’ “By the Fireside” holiday concerts will be held on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Marriot MeadowView Convention Center and on Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at Emory & Henry’s McGlothlin Center for the Arts. Tickets are $30, with free tickets available for pandemic healthcare workers and students. Audience size limited; face masks requested. To reserve tickets (including free tickets for children, students and pandemic workers), call the box office at 423-392-8423 or visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org.
The Heritage Alliance’s Colors of Christmas Progressive Dinner will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, with multiple seatings at 4, 6 and 7:40 p.m. The event which includes stops for soup, dinner and dessert combines fine food, rich history and seasonal entertainment. Proceeds from this year’s event will help with preservation and maintenance projects at the Oak Hill Schoolhouse. Tickets are $100 per person. Seating is limited. Online ticketing is available at jonesborough.com/tickets. You can also make a reservation by calling 423-753-1010. If you would like to make a reservation for a table of six or more, contact the Heritage Alliance directly.
The Abingdon Christmas Parade is Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Greeneville Christmas Parade is Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. with “Christmas through the Decades” theme. Call 423-638-4111.
Bristol Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at noon and 5:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $8 to $30 with discounts for members, military and students. Visit paramountbristol.org.
Museum of Appalachia will host its sixth annual Candlelight Christmas, celebrating the beauty and simplicity of an Appalachian Christmas, on Dec. 10-11 from 4 to 9 p.m. Includes an evening tour of the museum’s pioneer village, a live Nativity scene, traditional music, craft demonstrations, wagon rides and a variety of family-friendly events. Discounted tickets are available for purchase at museumofappalachia.org. Call 865-494-7680.
The Jonesborough Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. on Main Street. The theme is “Christmas in the South.” Visit jonesboroughtn.org for details.
H.O.P.E. for Christmas, a holiday fashion extravaganza presented by The Encounter, will be held Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theatre, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. Admission is $20. Proceeds benefit H.O.P.E. (Help Our Potential Evolve).
Harmony Church Missions will hold a community Christmas service to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Ketron Elementary School’s football field.
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, the largest annual fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol, runs through Jan. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. each night. Admission is $20 per car from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. Vans are $50; buses are $125. At the end of the route, guests can visit the Christmas Village, where there’ll be photo ops, fire pits, vendors, midway rides, and the Barter Theatre Santa Hut. Proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefits SCC in its longstanding mission to support numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.
Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway, presented by Stateline Services, offers ice skating and skate rentals Monday through Thursday for $12 and Friday through Sunday for $15 from now through Jan. 9. Hours vary. Visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana runs through Jan. 2, 2022. Visit dollywood.com.
See more at TimesNews.Net