Compiled by Carmen Musick
The sights and sounds of the season are in full swing.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats will host Candlelight Christmas Tours on Dec. 10-11 and “A Colonial Christmas” daytime tours on weekdays in December. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. For times and details, call 423-538-7396 or email them at info@rockymountmuseum.com.
Bristol Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at noon and 5:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $8 to $30 with discounts for members, military and students. Visit paramountbristol.org.
The International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough presents “A Christmas Carol,” a one-man performance by storyteller Tim Lowry, on Dec. 10 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and include refreshments after the performance. The concert is appropriate for ages 10 and older. Reservations highly recommended. Show is suitable for anyone ages 10 and older. Call 800-952-8392, visit storytellingcenter.net or email them at customerservice@storytellingcenter.net to purchase tickets. Photo ID and proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours of showtime will be required. Face masks are required for duration of show.
Intercity Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at Ross N. Robinson Middle School. Visit www.intercityballet.org or call 423-323-2474, 423-246-2199 or 423-246-8541 for more details.
Museum of Appalachia will host its sixth annual Candlelight Christmas, celebrating the beauty and simplicity of an Appalachian Christmas, on Dec. 10-11 from 4 to 9 p.m. Includes an evening tour of the museum’s pioneer village, a live Nativity scene, traditional music, craft demonstrations, wagon rides and a variety of family-friendly events. Discounted tickets are available for purchase at museumofappalachia.org. Call 865-494-7680.
The Rogersville Heritage Association’s Tour of Homes will be Dec. 11 with nine homes on the tour. Call 423-272-1961.
The Bloomingdale Ruritan Christmas Parade is Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Lineup will start at 9 a.m. at Ketron Elementary. The parade will proceed to New Beasonwell Road. Grand marshals will be Ruritan National President Linward Hedgspeth and First Lady Anne Hedgspeth. No entry or registration required. Prizes will be awarded for best floats. Call or text 423-480-8676 or find Bloomingdale Ruritan on Facebook for details.
The Surgoinsville Christmas Parade will be Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. at the Methodist church. No advance registration is required. Call 423-345-2213.
The Kingsport Public Library will host a last-minute wrapping party on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Participants can bring their gifts and use the library’s large tables and supplies (while they last) to wrap their gifts. There’ll be Christmas music and hot chocolate.
Living Christmas Cards at the Chester Inn Museum will be open Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the museum to take holiday card photos in the restored parlor room, decorated in the style of a Victorian Christmas. Tour guides in Victorian costumes will be on hand. Use your own camera for free, or make a $3 donation to receive a digital copy of the photo from a museum photographer. Each group gets a five-minute time slot. Groups should be limited to eight or fewer. Call 423-753-9580.
Santa’s Christmas Village is Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. throughout the town of Jonesborough. This year, children will be able to visit Buddy’s Workshop to make their own masterpieces to take home with them, with the assistance of area artisans and crafters. Attendees will enjoy free pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, games and more.
Blountville Ruritan Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Blountville Historic District. National Ruritan President Linward Hedgspeth will be the grand marshal. Floats welcome with no entry fee. Visit the club’s Facebook page (Blountville Ruritan Club) for more details.
The Mount Carmel Christmas Parade is Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
The Jonesborough Lighted Christmas Parade is Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy will present a joint choirs holiday concert on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children (or $20 per family). Visit www.meccacademy.org.
H.O.P.E. for Christmas, a holiday fashion extravaganza presented by The Encounter, will be held Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theatre, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. Admission is $20. Proceeds benefit H.O.P.E. (Help Our Potential Evolve).
Santa’s Workshop at the Inn will be held Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville. Session times are 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per child; adults admitted free with child admission. Limited tickets available at the hotel’s front desk. Children can have their picture taken with Santa, decorate Christmas cookies, enjoy hot chocolate and listen to a special reading of the holiday classic, “The Berenstain Bears and the Joy of Giving.” Each child will receive a copy of their photo and a copy of the book. Call 423-787-1000. for more details
A Living Nativity, hosted by First Baptist Church-Kingsport, will be held Dec. 12 starting at 6 p.m. Drive-thru event with pedestrian option available.
The Kingsport Public Library will host DIY Holiday Gifts and Decorations on on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. A different craft will be made each week.
The Kingsport Community Band will present a free Christmas concert on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
Follow the Star Live Drive-Through Nativity, presented by Boone Trail Baptist Church, will be held Dec. 16-18 from 6-9 p.m. at The Barn at Boone Falls Reserve. The entrance is off Boones Creek Road at 113 KLM Drive, Johnson City. Admission is free; families will receive cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy along the route. There will be a Bethlehem market where families can stop for photos with animals and listen to a live church choir.
Downtown at Dusk: Christmas Edition, a sip-and-stroll event featuring 10-plus beverage and small bite tasting stops, will be held Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Jonesborough. Participating downtown businesses will provide a drink and food tastings to go along with each week’s theme: Christmas Movie Edition, Dec. 3; Christmas Song Edition and Ugly Sweater Contest, Dec. 10; and Christmas Around the World Edition, Dec. 17. Many drink options are alcoholic, so attendees should be 21 or over. Tickets are $20 per person, available online at jonesborough.com/downtown-christmas.
The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center will host Storytime with Santa on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Join Santa for a fun evening of reading Christmas stories, roasting marshmallows and kids activities. Tickets required. Visit SWVAChristmas.com.
The Jonesborough Rhythm Express will present a Christmas concert at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jonesborough.com/tickets.
Birthplace of Country Music Museum presents ”A Radio Bristol Christmas” on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. featuring the Kody Norris Show, Bill and the Belles and Martha Spencer and Larry Sigmon. The show will also stream live on Radio Bristol’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Tickets for the live show are $35. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present a service of “Lessons and Carols” on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. Nine Scripture readings will alternate with music. Suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children (or $20 per family). Visit the website at www.meccacademy.org.
Kingsport Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” under the direction of Valeria Sinyavskaya and Leonid Flegmatov, Dec. 17-19 at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center on the campus of Northeast State. Reserve tickets online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35514 or call us 423-378-3967.
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough’s Christmas Church Tour is Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stroll through Jonesborough and visit participating churches in the downtown historic district. See their beautifully decorated sanctuaries and enjoy music, hand bells and historic information. Grab a guide at the International Storytelling Center to begin the tour. Hosts will also be available at each location to discuss the history and architecture. Each church is located within easy walking distance of downtown.
William King Museum of Art will host an Elves Workshop, where kids can craft artistic presents for friends and family while parents relax, on Dec. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Don ugly Christmas sweaters and elf hats to enhance the holiday mood.
The Chuckey Depot Museum will host Santa Claus on Dec. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. Santa will stop by the historic caboose outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and take a picture. Special train ornaments will be available for $1 donation to the museum. Call 423-753-1010 for more details or visit jonesborough.com.
St. Peter the Apostle Anglican Church will present a traditional “Lessons and Carols” service featuring the Symphony of the Mountains String Quartet on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. The church is located at 3321 Thornton Drive, Kingsport.
Harmony Church Missions invites the community to celebrate the birth of Jesus during the Bloomingdale Candlelight Christmas on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Ketron Elementary School’s football field. There’ll be Christmas carols, a flag presentation, a special Christmas message and a performance by the Ketron Youth Choir. Bring a lawn chair and/or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held indoors at Bloomingdale Baptist Church. The event will be live-streamed on 77.7 FM and on Facebook. Visit www.harmonychurchmissions.org.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Va., will host its annual Community Christmas Celebration on Dec. 25 from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carols and music with gift bags for adults and a gift for children. Due to the COVID pandemic, no meal will be served this year. Visit www.emmanuelbristol.org for weather notices/ information.
Midnight on Main, the town of Greeneville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, returns with live entertainment, fireworks and other festivities for all ages beginning Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Events will occur along two blocks of Main Street, from Summer to Church, with three main venues: General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and Capitol Theatre.
The Kingsport Chamber presents the inaugural Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. The event is hosted by title sponsor VIPSEEN Media and champagne sponsor Chantz Scott Kia. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes entertainment, a breakfast bar and champagne toast. Tickets can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St.) or by contacting Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director, at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at 423-392-8805. Tickets can also be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org.
Theatre Bristol presents ”Christmas Scenes” featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus busy at work, checking lists, mapping the reindeer journey and more in storefront windows on State Street in Bristol on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 2-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.
William King Museum of Art and Benhams Head Start in Bristol, Virginia, are hosting a Toy Drive through Dec. 12. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 3 to 5 to William King Museum of Art anytime during regular museum hours.
Natural Tunnel State Park hosts its Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18 from 6-10 p.m. There will be hundreds of colorful lights, live entertainment, hot chocolate, roasting marshmallows and more. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and chairlift rides are $5 per person for a round trip and $4 one-way. Call 276-940-2674.
Gingerbread Village, a Jonesborough Christmas tradition, runs through Dec. 18 with gingerbread houses on display throughout the shopping district. From now through Dec. 18, vote on your favorite; winners announced Dec. 20.
Theatre Bristol presents “Christmas Classics” (O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” and Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl”) at Theatre Bristol ARTspace through Dec. 19 with shows on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.theatrebristol.org.
Jonesborough’s Annual Celebration of Trees, a unique exhibit of decorated trees, runs through Dec. 26 in Historic Jonesborough. The exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., where seven beautifully decorated live trees will be on display within the Old Town Emporium Gift Shop. The trees are all sponsored and decorated by area businesses and nonprofit organizations. Exhibit programs, featuring a listing of locations throughout the historic district where visitors can view over 30 decorated trees, are located at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. The program doubles as a ballot where attendees can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” for the best decorated tree in town. All locations are open to public during their normal operating hours. Call 423-753-1010.
Christmas in the Park, featuring more than 25 trees, is on display nightly in Glen Bruce Park through Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to midnight.
The Sulphur Springs Fire Department’s Christmas tree sales are open Monday through Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. There’ll be complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes, along with free tree baling and local delivery. The lot is located at 1309 Gray Station/Sulphur Springs Road in Jonesborough.
Holiday Farmers Market at the Train Depot in Abingdon continue Fridays and Saturday from 2-6 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Museum State Park’s Festival of Trees is open Tuesday-Sunday through Dec. 31 during regular hours. Special evening viewings available on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. Museum admission is $5 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $3 for children (ages 6-12). Group rates available for 10 or more. Call 276-523-1322.
Jonesville, Virginia’s Lights in the Park at Cumberland Bowl Park is open from 6-9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31.
Christmas at Barter features “A Christmas Story” on the Gilliam Stage and “Twelve Days of Christmas” and “Jingle All the Way” at Moonlite Drive-In. Visit bartertheatre.com for a complete schedule.
The town of Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour continues through Jan. 3. A map is available on the town website and the “Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour” Facebook event. Call 276-492-2123 or 276-492-2234.
Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, the largest annual fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol, runs through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. Admission is $20 per car from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. Vans are $50; buses are $125. At the end of the route, guests can visit the Christmas Village, where there’ll be photo ops, fire pits, vendors, midway rides, and the Barter Theatre Santa Hut. Proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefit SCC in its longstanding mission to support numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding BMS. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.
Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services offers ice skating and skate rentals Monday through Thursday for $12 and Friday through Sunday for $15 most nights from now through Jan. 9. Hours vary. Visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through Jan. 2, 2022. Visit dollywood.com.
