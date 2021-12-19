Sights and sounds of the season are winding down. However, some events continue into the new year:
Harmony Church Missions invites the community to celebrate the birth of Jesus during the Bloomingdale Candlelight Christmas Service on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Ketron Elementary School’s football field. There’ll be Christmas carols, a flag presentation, a special Christmas message and a performance by the Ketron Youth Choir. Bring a lawn chair and/or blanket. It will be streamed live on 77.7 FM and on Facebook. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors at Bloomingdale Baptist Church. To learn more, visit www.harmonychurchmissions.org.
Theatre Bristol presents “Christmas Scenes” (featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus busy at work, checking lists, mapping the reindeer journey and more) in storefront windows on State Street in Bristol on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 2-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Va., will host its annual Community Christmas Celebration on Dec. 25 from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carols and music with gift bags for adults and a gift for children. Due to the COVID pandemic, no meal will be served this year. Visit www.emmanuelbristol.org for weather notices/ information.
Jonesborough’s Celebration of Trees, a unique exhibit of decorated trees, runs through Dec. 26 in Historic Jonesborough. The exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., where seven beautifully decorated live trees will be on display within the Old Town Emporium Gift Shop. The trees are all sponsored and decorated by area businesses and nonprofit organizations. Exhibit programs, featuring a listing of locations throughout the historic district where visitors can view over 30 decorated trees, are located at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. The program doubles as a ballot where attendees can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” for the best decorated tree in town. All locations are open to public during their normal operating hours. Call 423-753-1010.
Southwest Virginia Museum State Park’s Festival of Trees is open Tuesday-Sunday through Dec. 31 during regular hours. Special evening viewings available on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. Museum admission is $5 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $3 for children (ages 6-12). Group rates available for 10 or more. Call 276-523-1322.
Lights in the Park at Cumberland Bowl Park is open from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 31 in Jonesville, Virginia.
Midnight on Main, the town of Greeneville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, returns with live entertainment, fireworks and other festivities for all ages beginning Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Events will occur along two blocks of Main Street, from Summer to Church, with three main venues: General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and Capitol Theatre.
The Kingsport Chamber presents the inaugural Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. The event is hosted by title sponsor VIPSEEN Media and champagne sponsor Chantz Scott Kia. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes entertainment, a breakfast bar and champagne toast. Tickets can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St.) or by contacting Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director, at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at 423-392-8805. Tickets can also be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org.
Gatlinburg will ring in the new year under the cover of the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle for its 33rd Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on Dec. 31. Partygoers will be entertained by Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band, during this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebration. A midnight fireworks show and ball drop from the 400-foot-tall Space Needle caps the evening. Live music begins at 10 p.m. at the base of the Space Needle on Historic Nature Trail/Airport Road. For more information on New Year’s Eve in Gatlinburg, call 800-588-1817 or visit www.gatlinburg.com/events.
Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, the largest annual fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol, runs through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. Admission is $20 per car from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. Vans are $50; buses are $125. At the end of the route, guests can visit the Christmas Village, where there’ll be photo ops, fire pits, vendors, midway rides, and the Barter Theatre Santa Hut. Proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefit SCC in its longstanding mission to support numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding BMS. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.
Christmas in the Park, featuring more than 25 trees, is on display nightly in Glen Bruce Park through Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through Jan. 2. Visit dollywood.com.
Candy Land Christmas, featuring 152 Christmas trees and magical displays, continues in downtown Johnson City through Jan. 2.
The town of Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour continues through Jan. 3. A map is available on the town website and the “Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour” Facebook event. Call 276-492-2123 or 276-492-2234.
Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services offers ice skating and skate rentals Monday through Thursday for $12 and Friday through Sunday for $15 most nights from now through Jan. 9. Visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.