Sunnyside Baptist Church will host a "Come to the Stable" Live Nativity Stroll on Dec. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. Visitors will see the true meaning of Christmas come to life as they walk through live scenes depicting the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. From actors in costume to live animals, expect to see the story come to life as you walk the path to see the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem, all the way to the birth in a humble stable. Live Christmas music will be ringing this joyful season. No tickets required.
The Kingsport Public Library will host DIY Holiday Gifts and Decorations Dec. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. A different craft will be made each week.
Downtown at Dusk: Christmas Edition, a sip-and-stroll event featuring 10-plus beverage and small bite tasting stops, will be held Dec. 17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Jonesborough. Participating downtown businesses will provide a drink and food tastings to go along with each week’s theme: Christmas Around the World Edition, Dec. 17. Many drink options are alcoholic, so attendees should be 21 or over. Tickets are $20 per person, available online at jonesborough.com/downtown-christmas.
The Mount Carmel Christmas Parade has been canceled. The Toy Run will take place Dec. 18.
The Kingsport Community Band will present a free Christmas concert on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
Follow the Star Live Drive-Thru Nativity, presented by Boone Trail Baptist Church, will be held Dec. 16-18 from 6-9 p.m. at The Barn at Boone Falls Reserve. The entrance is off Boones Creek Road at 113 KLM Drive, Johnson City. Admission is free; families will receive cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy along the route. There will be a Bethlehem market where families can stop for photos with animals, and listen to a live church choir.
The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center will host Storytime with Santa on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Join Santa for a fun evening of reading Christmas stories, roasting marshmallows and kids activities. Tickets required. Visit SWVAChristmas.com.
The Jonesborough Rhythm Express will present a Christmas concert at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jonesborough.com/tickets.
Birthplace of Country Music Museum presents ”A Radio Bristol Christmas” on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. featuring the Kody Norris Show, Bill and the Belles and Martha Spencer and Larry Sigmon. The show will also stream live on Radio Bristol’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Tickets for the live show are $35. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present a service of “Lessons and Carols” on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. Nine Scripture readings will alternate with music. Suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children (or $20 per family). Visit the website at www.meccacademy.org.
Cantemus Women's Choir will present "Christmas Traditions," featuring well-loved favorites plus newer arrangements, on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, and Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
Kingsport Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” under the direction of Valeria Sinyavskaya and Leonid Flegmatov, Dec. 17-19 at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center on the campus of Northeast State. Reserve tickets online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35514 or call us 423-378-3967.
The Surgoinsville Christmas Parade has been postponed until Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. at the Methodist church. No advance registration is required. Call 423-345-2213.
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough’s Christmas Church Tour is Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stroll through Jonesborough and visit participating churches in the downtown historic district. See their beautifully decorated sanctuaries and enjoy music, hand bells and historic information. Grab a guide at the International Storytelling Center to begin the tour. Hosts will also be available at each location to discuss the history and architecture. Each church is located within easy walking distance of downtown.
William King Museum of Art will host an Elves Workshop, where kids can craft artistic presents for friends and family while parents relax, on Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don ugly Christmas sweaters and elf hats to enhance the holiday mood.
The Chuckey Depot Museum will host Santa Claus on Dec. 18 from 3-6 p.m. Santa will stop by the historic caboose outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and take a picture. Special train ornaments will be available for $1 donation to the museum. Call 423-753-1010 for more details or visit jonesborough.com.
St. Peter the Apostle Anglican Church will present a traditional “Lessons and Carols” service featuring the Symphony of the Mountains String Quartet on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. The church is located at 3321 Thornton Drive, Kingsport.
The East Rogersville Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir will present a musical, "Our Savior Found Us" on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. It will feature the choir, an original script with drama, and a depiction of the Nativity. Come celebrate the wonder, joy and excitement of Christmas as we focus on the true meaning of Christmas.
Theatre Bristol presents O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” and Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl” at Theatre Bristol ARTspace through Dec. 19 with a show on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.theatrebristol.org.
Harmony Church Missions invites the community to celebrate the birth of Jesus during the Bloomingdale Candlelight Christmas Service on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Ketron Elementary School’s football field. There’ll be Christmas carols, a flag presentation, a special Christmas message and a performance by the Ketron Youth Choir. Bring a lawn chair and/or blanket. It will be streamed live on 77.7 FM and on Facebook. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors at Bloomingdale Baptist Church. To learn more, visit www.harmonychurchmissions.org.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., Bristol, Va., will host its annual Community Christmas Celebration on Dec. 25 from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carols and music with gift bags for adults and a gift for children. Due to the COVID pandemic, no meal will be served this year. Visit www.emmanuelbristol.org for weather notices/ information.
Theatre Bristol presents “Christmas Scenes” (featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus busy at work, checking lists, mapping the reindeer journey and more) in storefront windows on State Street in Bristol on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 2-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Jonesborough’s Celebration of Trees, a unique exhibit of decorated trees, runs through Dec. 26 in Historic Jonesborough. The exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., where seven beautifully decorated live trees will be on display within the Old Town Emporium Gift Shop. The trees are all sponsored and decorated by area businesses and nonprofit organizations. Exhibit programs, featuring a listing of locations throughout the historic district where visitors can view over 30 decorated trees, are located at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. The program doubles as a ballot where attendees can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” for the best decorated tree in town. All locations are open to public during their normal operating hours. Call 423-753-1010.
Southwest Virginia Museum State Park’s Festival of Trees is open Tuesday-Sunday through Dec. 31 during regular hours. Special evening viewings available on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m. Museum admission is $5 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $3 for children (ages 6-12). Group rates available for 10 or more. Call 276-523-1322.
Lights in the Park at Cumberland Bowl Park is open from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 31 in Jonesville, Virginia.
Midnight on Main, the town of Greeneville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, returns with live entertainment, fireworks and other festivities for all ages beginning Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Events will occur along two blocks of Main Street, from Summer to Church, with three main venues: General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and Capitol Theatre.
The Kingsport Chamber presents the inaugural Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. The event is hosted by title sponsor VIPSEEN Media and champagne sponsor Chantz Scott Kia. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes entertainment, a breakfast bar and champagne toast. Tickets can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St.) or by contacting Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director, at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at 423-392-8805. Tickets can also be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org.
Gatlinburg will ring in the new year under the cover of the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle for its 33rd Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on Dec. 31. Partygoers will be entertained by Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band, during this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebration. A midnight fireworks show and ball drop from the 400-foot-tall Space Needle caps the evening. Live music begins at 10 p.m. at the base of the Space Needle on Historic Nature Trail/Airport Road. For more information on New Year’s Eve in Gatlinburg, call 800-588-1817 or visit www.gatlinburg.com/events.
Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, the largest annual fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol, runs through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. Admission is $20 per car from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. Vans are $50; buses are $125. At the end of the route, guests can visit the Christmas Village, where there’ll be photo ops, fire pits, vendors, midway rides, and the Barter Theatre Santa Hut. Proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefit SCC in its longstanding mission to support numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding BMS. Visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.
Christmas in the Park, featuring more than 25 trees, is on display nightly in Glen Bruce Park through Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through Jan. 2. Visit dollywood.com.
Candy Land Christmas, featuring 152 Christmas trees and magical displays, continues in downtown Johnson City through Jan. 2.
The town of Abingdon’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour continues through Jan. 3. A map is available on the town website and the “Abingdon Holiday Lights Driving Tour” Facebook event. Call 276-492-2123 or 276-492-2234.
Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services offers ice skating and skate rentals Monday through Thursday for $12 and Friday through Sunday for $15 most nights from now through Jan. 9. Visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.