Each February, Sunday Stories celebrates love all month long with its special Sunday Scrapbook sections featuring photos illustrating “What Love Looks Like.”
Because it’s been such a rough year and because our space is limited, we’re going to get an early start and kick things off on Jan. 31. That means you have just over a week left to pick your photo and send it in.
Do your parents or grandparents have a love story for the ages? Is it your spouse or significant other who best illustrates what love looks like to you? Maybe it’s your children or grandchildren. Maybe it’s a beloved pet.
The deadline for this year’s entries will be Monday, Feb. 1. With limited space in print, submissions received after the deadline may only appear online.
There are two ways to share:
• Email the photo to sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net with What Love Looks Like in the subject line.
• Mail it to: Sunday Scrapbook, Attn: Carmen Musick, Kingsport Times-News, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, Tenn. 37662. Mailed photos must be postmarked by Feb. 1.
Whether it’s a couple, family members or friends, be sure to tell us who’s in the photo, when it was taken and why it exemplifies what love looks like to you. Remember to include your name and a way to contact you (just in case we need more information).
Then, come back and check out Sunday Stories each week, beginning Jan. 31, to see What Love Looks Like in our weekly scrapbook section. You can also view the weekly gallery online at timesnews.net.