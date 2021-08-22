By Carmen Musick
We are one week away from the second random monthly prize drawing in the “I Am Bays Mountain” contest. Everyone who shares a story is eligible for the random monthly drawing which — in August — will reward one lucky entrant with a private zip line experience (for the winner and up to 14 guests) at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
What does Bays Mountain Park mean to you? What fond, funny or special memories do you have of visiting the park with a school group, your family and friends, or on your own?
Your answer to one of those questions could earn you a lifetime membership (valued at $1,000) to the park or one of 15 weekly or four monthly prizes in the Times News/Bays Mountain Park “I Am Bays Mountain” contest, which continues through Oct. 31.
Visit contests.timesnews.net to tell us in 600 words or less what Bays Mountain Park means to you or to share your special memories for your chance to win.
— One weekly winner (the most compelling story) will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and have the story (and related photos, if available) published here in the Times News’ Sunday Stories edition.
— One monthly winner (July-October) randomly selected from all entries will win one of four prizes: a private barge ride (awarded in July to Bob and Becky Spivey) or a private zip line experience (up to 15 guests) or a private wolf program and howling experience (up to 10 guests) or a private planetarium program (up to 20 guests).
— One grand prize winner (selected in November as the most compelling story of all) will win a lifetime membership to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, valued at $1,000 and good for free entrance and parking, plus access for up to six people to all public scheduled programs (based on availability) for life.
Visit contests.timesnews.net and scroll past the current entries to the bottom of the page where you can enter your story for a chance to win. You can enter as many times you’d like — as long as you share different stories each time. Stories can be short and sweet, or a little longer. That’s up to you.
We can’t wait to hear more about what Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium means to you.