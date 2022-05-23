By Suzi McKee
KINGSPORT — In June of 2014, United Methodist Pastor Will Shewey was appointed by the Bishop and cabinet of the Holston Annual Conference to plant a new church. His appointment was to the streets of Kingsport.
There was no congregation or building. This was unique, since most appointments already have established congregations and buildings. He had formerly pastored traditional United Methodist churches and had also developed “storefront churches” in both South Florida and Virginia.
“That first month, I drove around Kingsport praying a lot,” Pastor Will began. “I looked intensely for a building that would meet our needs and eventually settled upon our current East Sullivan Street location. This building was originally ‘The Little Store’ and later ‘Brown’s Custom Flooring.’ The Holy Spirit brought it together in a way that continues to defy all odds. No one person could have orchestrated this plan.”
Their first service met in Mafair United Methodist Church with 80 people in attendance and a total of $11,000 received for the offering that day. Shades of Grace continued to meet there until moving into its permanent location in mid-October 2014. Mafair UMC has remained a faithful partner and recently donated a 14-passenger van to the Shades of Grace ministry.
From the time Shades of Grace began its ministry in its current location, literally thousands of meals have been served with many various church denominations providing resources for those meals. Even through the pandemic, faithful servants fulfilled their commitments in taking care of the least of these.
The Shades of Grace leadership goal in the beginning was to provide local services that were not currently being offered in our community. “We didn’t want to duplicate other ministries, so we began to look for ways to enhance our services and meet needs of those individuals seeking help,” said Pastor Will.
“There is a lot of misconception about who we are and what we do. A lady recently asked me what our organization does. I told her that first, we are not an organization; we are a church. That means we try to follow the commands of Jesus. We pray for people and provide the sacraments of Holy Communion and Baptism. We have, so far, baptized 97 people on their profession of faith. We feed the hungry, clothe the naked, reach out to prisoners, bury the dead and partner with health organizations to assist with medicine and care through P&S Pharmacy. That’s what churches do. We operate solely on tithes and offerings and donations from the community. We are a church that serves a diverse population in Kingsport and beyond.”
This ministry flourishes with deep commitment and strong ecumenical support. They are a congregation of faithful individuals who seek to fulfill the divine command of caring for everyone. There is no discrimination, and all people are invited to come as you are to experience the love of Jesus.