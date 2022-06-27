Submitted by Deborah Wilkinson
JOHNSON CITY — Bound books and book bags may seem a bit ‘old-school’ with the proliferation of electronic books and readers. But there is still something special about children choosing a book from the shelves and tucking it into their book bags to take home.
Libraries in the region offer Summer Reading programs to encourage reading by children and teens. The seamstresses of Sew Crazy of Northeast Tennessee helped by creating and delivering book tote bags to two local programs.
Children enrolled in the summer reading programs at the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library and the Kingsport Public Library can receive a colorful, durable, just-the-right-size book bag to encourage them to take books home and return them to be filled again.
Members started the project in April to be completed by their May meeting, just in time for the summer reading season. Both Bernie Weese, who accepted the bags on behalf of ECCPL, and Casey Appelbaum in Kingsport, said the bags are a great addition to the programs, and they are thrilled to receive them and know children will be, too.
While Sew Crazy has had to adjust its meeting format over the last 2½ years, the group has continued supporting the community with much-needed items, such as masks for nursing homes, mastectomy aprons for cancer survivors, dog covers for local shelters, and much more.
“We went from a group of 15 to 20 sewers gathering monthly for in-person, Sit and Sews, to members ordering their supplies for each project, picking them up ... sewing at home and then returning finished projects,” said Sew Crazy President Deborah Wilkinson. “It took a lot of coordination and commitment from our members to maintain the high level of completed projects over these years. They didn’t miss a beat.”
In-person Sit and Sews have returned. Those who started sewing during the pandemic are encouraged to continue and are invited to join Sew Crazy. Learn more online at www.sew-crazy.org or by emailing info@sew-crazy.org.