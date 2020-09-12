The State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its Seventh Annual Bell Ringing at 1:30 p.m., today, at Oak Hill School, located at 214 East Sabin Drive, in Jonesborough across from the Jonesborough Public Library.
The annual bell ringing ceremony signals the start of Constitution Week.
The program will include history on the 19th amendment to the Constitution that prohibited denying citizens the right to vote based on gender. Linda Good with the Johnson City Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration will be honored for her work in commemorating local history.
Several groups will be participating, including the Kings Mountain NSSAR, the Town of Jonesborough, Fort Watauga Society Children of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
Community members are invited to come out and “make a joyful noise” celebrating the 233rd anniversary of the U.S. Constitution.
The bell ringing event will follow all CDC guidelines; Washington County is currently under a face covering mandate. Social distancing will be observed on the lawn of the schoolhouse, and there is plenty of space for guests to spread out. Participants should bring their own chair and their own bell to ring. Seating will not be provided on site.
The event will include a proclamation from Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest, a special rendition of the national anthem on the cello from Thomas Donahue, a special presentation from the Fort Watauga Society Children of the American Revolution and more.
This year’s Constitution Week celebration will include special pop-up bell ringings at specific sites throughout the week of Sept. 17-23. Watch for these pop-up bell ringings on the Heritage Alliance’s social media.
In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The State of Franklin Chapter of the NSDAR has been based in Jonesborough since 1929.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences.
To learn more, call (423) 753-9580 or contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Or visit the website at www.heritageall.org.