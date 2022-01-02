KINGSPORT — Sertoma Club of Kingsport is proud to announce it is a recipient of a 2021 Sertoma Club grant, marking the club’s continued commitment to volunteer service, charitable support and community leadership in the Appalachian region.
Funds from the $1,400 grant will benefit Mountain Region Speech and Hearing Center. MRSHC will utilize the funds to purchase a new laptop computer that will be used for cochlear mapping. MRSHC is one of only a few facilities with cochlear mapping services in the Tri-Cities area.
Sertoma Club of Kingsport helped found the center in 1974 with the Junior League of Kingsport. Sertoma has been a steadfast supporting partner of Mountain Region ever since.
Sertoma Club of Kingsport is also partnering with MRSHC to host the second annual Mountain Region Bass Fest fishing tournament fundraiser on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on April 9. Anyone interested in participating should visit mrshc.org for more information about the fishing tournament.
The Sertoma Club of Kingsport was founded in 1962 and has a very active membership that provides friendship and fellowship with some of Kingsport’s leading business and professional people. Sertoma provides education opportunities through informative programs at luncheon meetings and sponsors a variety of community service projects.
Sertoma Club of Kingsport is part of the national Sertoma Inc., family of local civic service clubs. A thriving nonprofit service organization that has been in existence for over a century, Sertoma is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support.
“Sertomans throughout the United States and Canada are dedicated to creating communities that serve the needs of many,” said Amy Ellington, Sertoma interim executive director. “We created this grant program to help members, like Sertoma Club of Kingsport, support community charitable programs and organizations.”
To learn more about Sertoma Club of Kingsport, visit kingsportsertoma.org. For details about Sertoma, visit sertoma.org.