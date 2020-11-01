For over 50 years, the Sertoma Club of Kingsport has recognized a deserving community volunteer each year by presenting him or her with its Service to Mankind Award. The award honors an individual who has given unselfishly of his or her time, talent and energy to help others without the intent of personal recognition or credit.
Nominations are now being accepted for 2020. Organizations are invited to nominate an outstanding volunteer for this year’s award.
The winner of the Service to Mankind Award will be named and honored at the noon luncheon meeting of the Kingsport Sertoma Club on Monday, Nov. 30. The meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held in the upstairs conference room of the Food City located at 1205 North Eastman Road in Kingsport.
The winner and the nominator will be the club’s guests for the luncheon. The award meeting will follow all local guidelines and requirements for public gatherings, and could be delayed or rescheduled as conditions warrant.
The prestigious Service to Mankind Award not only honors the winner, but the nominating organization as well. An engraved plaque to honor the occasion is presented to the winner, and the Sertoma Club of Kingsport presents a $500 donation to the winner’s nominating organization.
If the nominator is not a charitable organization, the monetary award goes to a charity designated by the winner.
Letters of nomination, of not more than 500 words, must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The letter should describe the nominee’s volunteer efforts in our community and dedication to serving others. All letters will be reviewed by an independent panel of non-Sertoma judges chosen from various leaders in the community.
The Sertoma Club of Kingsport appreciates the community’s help in selecting and recognizing a person who deserves the acknowledgment for his or her contribution to community service. The local winner will represent the club (and community) on the district, regional and international levels.
Nomination letters should be sent to: Service to Mankind Award Sertoma Club of Kingsport P.O. Box 3362 Kingsport, TN 37664-0362