Since 1972, Camp Davy Crockett has been providing outdoor education experiences to tens of thousands of young people throughout the region and beyond. In 2016, the Sequoyah Council-Boy Scouts of America launched a capital campaign to modernize camp amenities to better meet the demands of today’s families.
Construction of a modern new dining facility began in July 2019, thanks to the generous support of James and Francis McGlothlin, Jim Street and others. Last week, the council and special guests celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the McGlothlin Family Dining Hall and Conference Center.
“We are especially thankful for the generosity of the McGlothlin Family for making the cornerstone gift that made this new dining hall possible. They are committed to philanthropy through the good works of the United Company Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to continue to strive to make a difference in the lives of those around us,” said Rick Guthrie, chairman of the council’s “Let’s Get it Growing” capital campaign.
Nestled on a hill overlooking Cherokee Lake with seating for indoor and outdoor dining, the multi-purpose facility is the crown jewel of the campaign. The main dining area can seat 300 comfortably; the porch an additional 200. A full- service commercial kitchen is available as well as serving lines. The facility features a concert-grade sound system with independently controlled zones and digital monitors inside and outside.
With its beautiful wood décor and climate-controlled meeting space, the new building can accommodate most events and activities year-round.
“Today is not only a ribbon-cutting on a new and fabulous dining hall that we are so grateful for, but today serves as a rededication and an expansion of a mission that began 49 summers ago. Let this moment serve as a transformation of a summer camp into a year-round adventure camp that both youth and adults from all walks of life can enjoy for years to come,” said Joey Vance, president of the Sequoyah Council-BSA board.
In addition to its new dining facility, Camp Davy Crockett has 1,865 acres of program space with nine miles of shoreline on Cherokee Lake.
The camp offers a variety of programs throughout the year including:
• COPE: Challenging Outdoor Personal Experience course focusing on team-building, group initiative games, trust events, low- and high-course.
• Aquatics: Water sports, boating, canoeing, kayaking and swimming.
• Shooting Sports: A variety of programs from rifle, shotgun and archery to the new Crockett’s Wild Frontier Marksmanship Program with ranges operated by certified instructors who focus on both safety and skill improvement.
• Outdoor Skills: Pioneering, Frontier Camp, STEM and other programs providing a foundation to help build tomorrow’s leaders.
The Sequoyah Council BSA delivers education programs and outdoor experiences to more than 4,000 families throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. For more information on the Sequoyah Council, visit its Facebook page www.facebook.com/SequoyahCouncilBSA/ or the council website at sequoyahcouncil.org.