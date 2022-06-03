Submitted by Ben Jennings
ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will be the featured author on Sunday, June 5, in the Sunday with Friends series. She will speak at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon.
Richardson will share her thoughts on self-love, the subject of her new book, “Love Notes to Myself: Meditations and Inspirations for Self-Compassion and Self-Care.”
Richardson is a professional intuitive and a regular contributor to Mind/BodyGreen.com. She is the author of eight books, including “Angel Intuition,” “Forever in My Heart: A Grief Journal,” “Zen Teen” and “Self-Care for Empaths.”
The writer series, Sunday with Friends, is sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library.
There will be book sales and a reception after the event.
Richardson is the wife of Michael Wartella, an artist and filmmaker, who grew up in Abingdon. They currently live in Austin, Texas.
There will be a Zoom link provided to anyone who wishes to view the program remotely. To request the link, email Ben Jennings, the Sunday with Friends chair, at ben.h.jennings@gmail.com.