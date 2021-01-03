Food City and Dietz & Watson teamed up to donate a truckload of hams and groceries to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee as part of the annual Hometown Heroes holiday promotion. The food items and a donation were delivered to the food bank in December.
The two companies also partnered with 98.5 WTFM to ask listeners to nominate and honor local essential workers in recognition of their extraordinary efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. One winner was selected each week to receive a $200 gift card from Food City and a Dietz & Watson chef-carved dinner ham, turkey and other promotional items.
Food City also recognized 10 of its Supermarket Heroes for their efforts in serving customers and the community during the pandemic. The winners received a Food City gift card and prize pack.