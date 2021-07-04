The raised flower beds at the Kingsport Farmers Market got a bit of a facelift last month, thanks to members of Scouts BSA Troop 387.
Neil Brown, who chairs Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the troop decided “to show the beds some much needed tender loving care” just in time for June’s International Pollinator Week.
The troop, chartered by Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, has been instrumental in the beautification project from the get-go.
Drew Miller, a then-active member of Troop 387, built the raised beds at the Kingsport Farmers Market and filled them with pollinator-friendly plants for his Eagle Scout project a few years ago. At that time, Miller and his project volunteers built and installed three aesthetically-pleasing, octagonal raised beds, and planted native perennials, such as coneflower and common milkweed.
The plants provide pollen and nectar, which are critical food sources for pollinators, and the milkweed enables the beds to serve as crucial habitat for caterpillars of the Monarch butterfly.
“While the beds are still in good structural condition, as time passed, they had become somewhat overrun with weeds,” Brown said. When the troop found out, they sprang into action.
Under the direction of Scoutmaster Polk Chandler, and with especially helpful input from troop volunteer Tish Kashdan and Shy Valley Farm’s Christy Shivell, members of the unit showed up in force on June 14 to pull weeds and thin out the overcrowded desirable plants.
With generous and strategic allocation of funds from the city (specifically Hannah Powell), supplemental monetary donations from Troop 387, and in-kind donations from Shy Valley Farm, additional pollinator-friendly plants were also added to the beds.
“These improvements serve to beautify the Kingsport Farmers Market and enhance shoppers’ experiences, as well as provide food and shelter for pollinators, such as bumble bees and Monarch butterflies,” Brown said.