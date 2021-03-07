By Carmen Musick
Cousins Emery and Hallie Berry put their extra time at home due to the COVID pandemic to good use. You might say they excelled at “sew-cial” distancing.
The two girls took advantage of virtual learning days, weekends and holiday breaks to work with their great-grandmother, Georganna Berry, to create beautiful queen-sized log cabin quilts of their very own.
“It was kinda Mama Gan’s idea. She asked if we wanted to do it and, of course, we said, ‘Yeah,’” said 9-year-old Emery Berry.
While Mama Gan (pronounced Jan), as they call her, was the brains and experience behind the operation, she said the girls “were eager to work.”
“They enjoyed it, and I enjoyed having them. They really learned a lot. They learned to operate the machine, the parts of it and sewing terms. They made a lot of the blocks themselves, which is a good start. They were eager to learn, and we had fun, too,” said Georganna.
Making it even more of a multi-generational family project, the girls used two different sewing machines that once belonged to their great-great-grandmothers, Edith Williams and Mary Berry.
“I have my mother’s sewing machine, and my son got his Grandmother Berry’s sewing machine … It hadn’t been used in years, so we brought it to my house to clean it up and service it and get it in working order, and then I came up with the quilt idea,” Georganna explained.
STITCHES IN TIME
Two beauitful quilts weren’t the only thing to come out of this time- intensive project. “My favorite part about it would probably be spending time together,” said Emery, a third grader at Duffield Primary School. Getting to eat Gan’s good cooking was another fringe benefit, she admits.
“I really liked going to see my Mama Gan. We learned a lot of stuff about when she was growing up,” said Hallie Berry, a sixth grader at Rye Cove Intermediate. “And it was fun spending time with my cousin, too.”
Georganna shared stories about her love of sewing, and what an important skill it is. “In my day, it was a necessary task. You had to have quilts for warmth. I had to sew up quick things; I didn’t have time to make pretty quilts, but I’ve always loved it,” she said.
“When I was little, I was interested in sewing and my mother had a treadle machine. She didn’t really work with me on it ... but when she would go to the barn to milk, I’d get the machine out and make a doll dress while she was gone,” Georganna said.
Hallie’s interest in sewing started with yet another Berry, her nana Tonya. “My nana, she sews a lot. When I’d go down and use her old machine and sew on scrap pieces of patterns, I learned how to do a straight stitch,” 12-year-old Hallie said.
“Then at Mama Gan’s, we learned even more... We also learned how to hand sew, because you couldn’t always use the machine, or it’d show on the quilt,” she said.
The two girls, bubbly with excitement as they discussed the project, said they were thrilled with how their quilts turned out and are already looking forward to making dresses in the near future.
“I want to say a special thanks to Mama Gan. I’m just glad she took the time to do this with me,” Hallie said. “She has a lot of other things to do, and she still made time to help me with my quilt.”
A LASTING LEGACY
Each of the girls picked out the types of blocks and squares they wanted to use. Hallie’s quilt features butterflies and birdhouses; Emery’s has all of her favorite colors. Both girls have the quilts on their beds now.
“Mine has aqua color in the middle because that’s my favorite color. It has some light pink and dark pink, some aqua and teal, and some light purple and darker purple, some white with blue flowers and some yellow,” Emery said, excitedly describing the quilt she now sleeps under.
Hallie keeps her close as well.
“I put it on my bed, so when I make my bed in the morning, I remember all the fun we had,” Hallie said. “I want to be able to keep it forever, and will probably make quilts with my own grandkids someday.”
Georganna said the girls really embraced the idea of making work fun — something she and her late husband always tried to do.
“I heard one of them say, ‘Papaw would be so proud of us,’ and he would have been,’” Georganna said. “We always tried to make work fun. We live on a farm, and we’ve done a lot of hard work and we always enjoyed working together and with the children. That’s one thing I wanted to teach them, that it’s fun when you work on something and you can see what you’ve done. Quilts last, if you take care of them. They’ll have that to think about, for maybe the rest of their lives.”
Talking to the girls, one thing is certain: No matter what happens to the quilts, the memories of making them with their great-grandmother will warm their hearts forever.