Cosmetology students at Scott County Career and Technical Center were given an assignment to do a fantasy mannequin. The students were supplied a mannequin, acrylic paint, and a background poster board. They could use anything they wanted, and then name and write a short description of their inspiration. Students at SCCTC and others in social media voted for their favorites.
The three winners in the contest are: first place, Gabriella Barrientos from Twin Springs High School; second place, Kaylee Oakes from Gate City High School; and third place, Chloee Fletcher from Gate City High School.