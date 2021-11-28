There's a new scholarship at Mountain Empire Community College.
The scholarship honors the memory of Bob Isaac, an MECC Foundation and MECC advisory board member who passed away Aug. 14, 2021.
Bob was one of Mountain Empire Community College’s strongest supporters for over three decades. He was elected to the MECC Foundation board of directors in 1982 and served on the board continuously since that time. He was named an emeritus board member in July 2021. From 1991 to 1993, and from 1996 to 2006, he served as board chair. Because of his long and distinguished history of service to MECC, he received the Virginia Community College System’s Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy and was named as the 2007 MECC Hall of Honor Recipient.
The son of Dave and Julia Tamer Isaac, Bob grew up in Appalachia and graduated from Appalachia High School in 1950 and later graduated with a degree in business administration from Virginia Tech. He then served two years in the Air Force as a finance officer at Otis Air Force Base, Falmouth, Massachusetts and was discharged from the reserves as a captain.
In June 1958, he married Dorothy Skorupa Isaac and remained happily married 63 years until his death. Bob and Dorothy had three children, Kimberly Isaac DeHart, Robert Isaac Jr., and Michael Kevin Isaac, along with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They lived in Norton and owned and operated Dave’s Department Store from 1959 until 1994 and had a store in Coeburn from 1979 until 1984.
After his retirement, his new job for more than two decades was as a volunteer at the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center: something he looked forward to, as he did whatever he could do — whether it be to get a warm blanket, push a wheelchair, obtain food for chemo patients from local eateries or just a chat or smile to the patients.
Bob served on a number of local boards and initiatives. His volunteer spirit was endless. Following Bob’s death, Dorothy established the Robert and Dorothy S. Isaac Scholarship at Mountain Empire Community College. Individuals may donate to the scholarship at www.meccfoundation.org/give or by sending a check to the MECC Foundation, Attn: Bob and Dorothy Isaac Scholarship, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA, 24219.