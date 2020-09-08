Climbers will take to the steps of Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend to honor the memories of the 343 members of FDNY who bravely gave their lives trying to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will join local organizations and climbers to honor and remember fallen firefighters during the 2020 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Bristol Motor Speedway. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, with the climb set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at noon.
Participants will climb the stairs multiple times for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers.
“The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an opportunity for anyone in the community to demonstrate respect and admiration for these courageous men who gave their lives trying to save others. It’s also a way to show their loved ones that we will never forget them,” said National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Executive Director Ron Siarnicki. “We want to be sure that each of those firefighters is represented by someone climbing the stairs at the Bristol Motor Speedway.”
According to the website, climber registration is full, but sponsorships and donations are still being accepted.
Proceeds benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the NFFF to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters.
For more information about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, visit www.firehero.org.