The Southern Appalachian Plant Society invites the community to participate in a free Zoom presentation featuring acclaimed author and native plant expert William Cullina.
Cullina, the F. Otto Haas executive director at The Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, will present “Native Plants in Context: Ecology, Diversity and Interconnection” on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.
To register, community members can visit the SAPS website: http://saps.us/. The registration deadline is Thursday at noon.
No plant is an island: Each exists in a context and community of trees and toads, rocks and rotifers, birds and bugs. Like human communities, this network of individual needs is supported by complex communication and mutualisms that we hardly understand.
In this talk, Cullina uses the analogy of human communities to explain the importance of relationships in the natural world and answers the age-old lament “why is gardening such hard work” while presenting a more sustainable (not to mention back-friendly) way to garden and live on this small planet.
After a successful tenure serving as president and CEO of the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden, Cullina became the F. Otto Haas executive director of the Morris Arboretum in July 2019. Prior to that, he was nursery director and head propagator at the New England Wildflower Society for 13 years, where he is noted for developing the largest native plant nursery in New England.
He is a recognized authority on North American native plants, lectures on a variety of subjects to garden and professional groups, and writes for popular and technical journals. His books include “Growing and Propagating Wildflowers”; “Native Trees, Shrubs, Vines”; “Understanding Orchids”; “Native Ferns, Mosses and Grasses”; and “Understanding Perennials: A New Look at an Old Favorite.”
Cullina’s leadership and accomplishments have earned him a number of awards, including the American Horticultural Society’s Professional Award (for outstanding public garden leadership), the National Garden Club’s Award of Excellence, and the Perennial Plant Association’s Award of Merit (lifetime achievement, horticulture).
To learn more about SAPS or Thursday’s program, call 423-348-6572 or e-mail sapsnews@gmail.com.