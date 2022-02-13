Horticulturist Dr. Holly Scoggins will present “Beyond the Hosta: My Fave Fifteen for Shady Places” on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. The free Zoom presentation is sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS).
To register, visit the SAPS website at http://saps.us/. The registration deadline is Thursday at noon.
Shade gardening is a necessity for some and a luxury for others. Drawing on her diverse experience, Scoggins will touch on the challenges of gardening in lower light and then dive into some marvelous shade-tolerant plants, mostly perennials (both native and non-native) with a sprinkling of shrubs and perhaps an annual or two. All are proven performers in our region.
Scoggins’ career in horticulture spans more than 25 years. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Georgia and her Ph.D. in horticultural science from North Carolina State University. She is an associate professor emeritus from Virginia Tech. She retired in January 2020 after 20 years in the Department of Horticulture with teaching, research, cooperative extension and administrative responsibilities.
Her passion for teaching and research has been recognized with honors and awards. In addition, Scoggins served as director of the Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech from 2002-2014 overseeing its expansion from 1.5 to 7 acres of teaching and outreach gardens.
After “retirement,” Scoggins led the educational staff of AmericanHort (national green industry association) creating programs for Cultivate, fall specialty conferences and webinars. Missing actual horticulture, she became program manager for NewGen Boxwood, the national brand and subsidiary of Saunder Brothers Inc., a large nursery grower of quality ornamentals.
She currently serves as president of the national Perennial Plant Association and enjoys sharing her love of plants and the green industry at state, regional and national gardening and professional conferences and symposia. She loves being outdoors gardening, hiking, fishing and beekeeping.
Because she does not have quite enough horticulture in her life, she and her husband Joel Shuman run Bee Berry Farm, a you-pick blueberry farm and apiary in Southwest Virginia. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram @beeberryfarm.
To learn more about SAPS or its programs, email sapsnews@gmail.com or visit the website (http://saps.us/).