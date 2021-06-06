Hiking in the woods, making crafts, singing songs by the campfire — some of our fondest childhood memories come from summer camp. For the most needy children in Kingsport, these simple joys seem almost unattainable.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dream of spending a care-free summer full of fun activities and new friendships feels very far away.
However, with the community’s support, however, The Salvation Army can help create a transformative summer camp experience for at-risk children.
While their 42 Salvation Army residential camps were paused last year due to the pandemic, 2021 summer camps are on the horizon.
“After such a difficult year, the kids are really looking forward to returning to camp this year,” said Kingsport Salvation Army Major Joseph May. “Time spent at camp can be a life-changing experience for kids. It can instill feelings of self-worth, open up the world and offer hope for the future.”
For children who have never in their lives experienced being in a safe, loving environment 24 hours a day, the opportunity to attend summer camp is a priceless gift. With the community’s support, underprivileged Kingsport area kids will have that opportunity.
They will play sports, swim, explore the outdoors and make crafts. Beyond the recreation, with the help of trained counselors, they will have a daily Bible class, learn how to live with a diverse group of peers, and deal with the troubling issues and concerns that challenge them in their daily lives.
Kingsport is currently seeking sponsorships for 30 children for summer camp.
“School is out,” May said. “There are lots of spots left and not enough money to fill them. I hope the community will come through for these deserving kids. For many of them, it’s the highlight of the whole year.”
To donate to The Salvation Army in Kingsport, you can mail your gift to: Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2280, Kingsport, TN 37662. Donations to the Kingsport Salvation Army can also be made online at salvationarmytennessee.org/kingsport.
“We are so grateful to our friends who sponsor these children. What a difference their generosity makes in these children’s lives,” May said. “The kids get to interact with caring adults who listen to them and show them love and concern. Our campers not only enjoy nutritious meals and explore the great outdoors, they learn important new life skills, like anger management and conflict resolution, that will stand them in good stead for their future.”
The Salvation Army in Kingsport serves western Sullivan County and Hawkins County in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia. It is a United Way of Greater Kingsport partner agency. To learn more about Salvation Army programs, call Major Joseph May at (423) 246-6671. You can also find them on Facebook at The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport Tennessee.