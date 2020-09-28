The Salvation Army is currently making appointments for families in the Greater Kingsport area to apply for Christmas assistance. Those who think they may need assistance with food and toys should call the Kingsport office to schedule an interview.
“Christmas is our busiest time of the year,” said Major Joseph May. “Our wish is that there wouldn’t be one child who doesn’t have a gift to unwrap on Christmas morning nor one family who won’t enjoy Christmas dinner.”
The Salvation Army depends on donations from the community to bring joy to needy families at Christmas. Toy drives, food drives, the Times-News Rescue Fund, direct mail solicitations as well as the iconic Red Kettle Campaign all help to make this possible. In 2019, The Salvation Army assisted over 1,750 families in the Greater Kingsport area.
“We hope that those who receive these gifts will see them not just as material assistance, but that they will see them as expressions of God’s love for them at Christmas,” May adds.
To make an appointment for Christmas assistance at The Salvation Army, call (423) 246-6671 during office hours before Sept. 30 to get on the schedule.
Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through its broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. Eighty-two cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. To learn more, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org