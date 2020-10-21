The Salvation Army has installed four new advisory board members.
Bob Campbell is a co-manager at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport. He has led teams from both Walmart and Bible Way Church in preparing meals to serve through the Community Kitchen. He has now elevated his level of service as an advisory board member.
Kristi Bennett is an attorney at Eastman Chemical Company and a member of United Methodist Church. She brings to legal knowledge to the advisory board along with a skillset to make the board stronger.
Don Smith is the retired owner of several car dealerships throughout the region. He is a member of Springdale Baptist Church and the principal officer of the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew. Don joined the Salvation Army board to support his community in a broader way.
Jeff Ausband works for the Information Technology Help Desk and Digital Services at Eastman Credit Union. He is a member of Christ Fellowship Church and is looking for a new way to give back to his community.
“Each of these valuable members of our community bring with them skills and experience which we believe will help The Salvation Army do the most good in Kingsport. We look forward to working with Bob, Kristi, Don and Jeff, and welcome them to the Salvation Army Advisory Board!”