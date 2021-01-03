Since the beginning of January 2020, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy has closed on the protection of more than 2,600 acres across the mountains of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee. Several of these land and water conservation projects have been in the works for many years.
“It is a testament to the commitment of SAHC members, staff and conservation-minded supporters that we have been able to complete these projects during extraordinary circumstances, and we are grateful to all the people who make this remarkable work possible,” says Carl Silverstein, SAHC’s executive director.
“There is something tangible and reassuring in preserving land — it’s something you can put your hand on. These conservation projects help preserve cultural connections to the past, places to connect with nature, and vital resources we rely on now, and which will be increasingly critical in the future.”
From high elevation bird habitat and stunning streams in the Highlands of Roan to in-holdings within national forest land to productive farmland, the diverse projects represent a cross- section of the core goals of SAHC’s conservation mission: protecting native plant and animal habitat, clean water, farmland, places for people to enjoy recreation, and scenic beauty in North Carolina and Tennessee.
Geographically, the projects range across SAHC’s six conservation focus areas, from land around the Appalachian Trail on the Tennessee/North Carolina border to the headwaters of the Chattooga National Wild and Scenic River on the North Carolina/Georgia border.
“The events of 2020 have underscored the importance of being adaptable,” adds Silverstein. “SAHC’s conservation work is critical in securing natural resources that ensure the region’s resilience in response to climate change. These conservation projects secure important wildlife corridors and habitat for migratory birds, helping to stabilize declining populations and providing spaces for species movement. Protection of high elevation mountain headwaters helps protect water quality downstream, while conservation of land along streams and in rare mountain wetland areas will help stabilize stream temperatures and preserve habitat for aquatic species. By conserving farmland with local, regional and nationally important prime soils, the farmland conservation projects which closed this year will help support local food production and ensure that these soils will never be lost to development.”The new Wiles Creek Preserve and Little Rock Creek Preserve both protect water quality and habitat for myriad birds, amphibians, mammals and more, including rare mountain wetland habitat in the Highlands of Roan.
SAHC’s acquisitions this year at Tiger Creek, Big Creek, Tanasee Ridge and Chestnut Mountain have all been proposed for transfer to become part of public lands; that means these places will be available for people to enjoy for generations into the future.
“SAHC’s farmland preservation projects which closed this year permanently protect agricultural land and prime soils, helping family farmers continue their generations-long operations now and protecting the land for farming use in the future,” says Silverstein.
“As the popularity of the region continues to grow, fertile flat and rolling farmland with important agricultural soils suffers pressure from real estate development; once lost to other uses, these lands cannot be replaced. By protecting a network of farms with conservation easements, SAHC permanently secures agricultural resources for future generations.”
SAHC’s six completed farmland conservation projects this year included acreage at Sandy Hollar Farms in the Sandy Mush community of Buncombe County, Bowditch Bottoms in the shadow of the Black Mountains in Yancey County, and Sinkhole Creek Farms in Mitchell County. The multipart process of applying for grant funding from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service or North Carolina Agriculture Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund means that farmland preservation projects can take years to come to fruition. Some of the projects which closed this year have been in the works for five years.
A few of these farm conservation projects qualified for funding from a landmark allocation of $8 million in federal funds for Western North Carolina, which were designated for farmland projects which protect both important agricultural soils and headwater streams flowing into drinking water supplies for people across the Southeast. This allocation was secured by the Blue Ridge Forever coalition in 2017.
In recognition of the national importance of its conservation work, SAHC was honored as the 2020 recipient of The Garden Club of America’s Cynthia Pratt Laughlin Medal for Environmental Protection. This prestigious national award is one of only 10 medals awarded nationwide by The Garden Club of America. A successful nomination involves a competitive process requiring letters of commendation from partners across the country. Also this year, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy honored SAHC’s Roan Stewardship Director, Marquette Crockett, with the Southern Regional Office 2020 Partner of the Year Award, and SAHC’s Farmland Associate Tamarya Sims was recognized with a 2020 COTHINKK Community Leader Award.
The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy is a non-profit land trust conserving land and water resources in the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina. Since 1974, SAHC has protected over 75,000 acres of unique plant and animal habitat, clean water, farmland, scenic views, and places for people to enjoy outdoor recreation. To learn more, visit Appalachian.org