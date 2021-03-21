The Kingsport Chamber announced this week its youth leadership program — S.H.O.U.T.!® (Students Helping Others Understand Tomorrow) — is accepting applications for its two summer classes in 2021.
The program is for rising sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Two different classes are offered. The first class will be Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. The second class will be Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. There will be a recognition program at the end of each week for parents to attend.
Each day will consist of developing leadership skills and community awareness through interactive programs, speakers and other activities while having fun and making new friends.
The deadline to submit an application for either class is Friday, April 16.
To request an application, contact Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations & talent development, at (423) 392-8813 or vbennett@kingsportchamber.org or on the website at www.Kingsport Chamber.org.
The mission of S.H.O.U.T.!® (Students Helping Others Understand Tomorrow) is to develop, in an interactive environment, the leadership skills and community awareness of selected high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. The Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council is a selected group of students that have completed S.H.O.U.T.! who continue to serve the community.
Leadership Kingsport is another community leadership program. The mission of Leadership Kingsport is to develop leaders who give life to community dreams.
The mission of PEAK — Young Professionals is to pursue, prepare and promote young professionals in the area.
For more details about the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s leadership programs, call Bennett at (423) 392-8813 or e-mail vbennett@kingsportchamber.org.