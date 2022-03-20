Submitted by Chad Thompson
ABINGDON, Va. — ‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network recently announced the opening of the spring 2022 jury session for its current ‘Round the Mountain members.
Applications and drop-offs run from April 1-17. Jury will be in session April 18-23, and acceptance notifications will be sent out on May 2.
Active 2022 members whose work passes the jury process will be eligible to have their work for sale at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace, located in Abingdon, and to participate in e-commerce and wholesale programs.
‘Round the Mountain is a nonprofit organization created in 2005 to promote the rich craft and culture of the region by assisting the artisan community with marketing, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.
To be eligible for the jury, members must have a current active ‘Round the Mountain membership and reside in one of the 19 counties of Southwest Virginia that ‘Round the Mountain serves. They are Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe, and the cities of Bristol, Galax, Norton and Radford.
There is a non-refundable $10 fee for each application submitted. The fee must be delivered along with proposed works Tuesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and signed off to a Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace employee.
Members must submit five individual pieces within each media and/or technique and present all work as it would be when exhibited in galleries. Visit the website at https://roundthemountain.org/about/jury-application/ for details.
Funding partners include the Virginia Department of Community and Housing Development, the Virginia Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.