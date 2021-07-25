Editor’s note: Congratulations to our first weekly winner, Lisa Wagner. As a weekly winner, Lisa will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
She, along with others who enter before Monday at noon, will also be included in this week’s random drawing for the July monthly prize package. Visit contests.timesnews.net to share your ‘I Am Bays Mountain’ story today.By Lisa Wagner
Growing up in Kingsport, it was always exciting as a student to visit Bays Mountain Park on school outings. The kids would walk around the lake, enjoy the planetarium and have picnic lunches there. I have always loved the outdoors, wildlife and conservation.
As a young adult, I came across an injured possum in the middle of the road. As I drove past with my window rolled down, I looked at this helpless creature who looked up into my eyes and knew I had to help. The very next car would have run him over. Most people don’t know how important they are to our environment.
I nursed this possum back to health and called Bays Mountain Park. A ranger met me at the park and allowed me to release him there. (The funny part about it is, I gave the possum a name: ‘Roadway’). This is a very special memory for me.
As an adult with a child of my own, I made it a tradition to hike around the lake each year during Fun Fest with my daughter starting at age 3 until she was grown. I have been on educational barge rides, and my daughter and I have hiked to the fire tower many times and go all the way to the top. Our favorite time to go is the fall when the leaves are at their peak.
Since 2017, I have volunteered at the park when I am able to and have made new friends there. I have helped to feed the wolves and do clean up and helped out in the herpetarium.
I AM Bays Mountain. It has been WITH me and a PART of me all my days. Anytime I feel down, all I have to do is get out in nature. There is a peacefulness at Bays Mountain Park that you won’t find anywhere else.