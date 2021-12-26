Contributed
Are you ready to celebrate the new year? The countdown to 2022 is drawing near.
LampLight Theatre will host its annual New Year’s Eve Gala on Dec. 31, featuring live entertainment, comedy and music. The fun-filled, alcohol-free event offers couples and singles the opportunity to reflect on the past and usher in the new with food, fellowship and laughter.
The evening will begin with heavy hors d’oeuvres served in the banquet room of The Emporium that adjoins LampLight Theatre. The night will then move into the main theatre, where LampLight performers will provide a special New Year’s Eve variety show. Guests can dance a little and laugh a lot as they spend the evening with a talented group of comedians, actors and musicians.
Speaker/evangelist Billy Wayne Arrington will close the night with an inspirational challenge and a prayer/toast to the new year.
Two ticket options are available: Heavy hors d’oeuvres and show admission is $30 per adult, or show only admission is $15 per adult. The meal will begin at 8 p.m. and the show at 9 p.m. All ticket prices include party favors and sparkling juice for the toast, and the evening will conclude just after midnight.
Reservations are required. To make reservations, visit www.lamplighttheatre.com or call 423-343-1766. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad St. in Kingsport.