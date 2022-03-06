BLOUNTVILLE — Individuals, families, businesses and fans once again have the opportunity to support student-athletes at West Ridge High School by helping to fill “The Ridge Walk.”
The school’s Athletic Booster Club is taking orders for a collection of personalized, commemorative bricks — designed to serve as a legacy reminder of the enthusiasm and support of West Ridge High School athletics.
Bricks purchased through the program will be seen by all guests who enter through the main gates for all Wolves stadium activities. Bricks can be personalized with a name, graduation year or even to commemorate an individual or a team. The program also offers a way to celebrate your current student at West Ridge.
The booster club is encouraging everyone with connections to Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South to purchase a brick as a unique way to remember the three schools that created the foundation at West Ridge.
The money raised through the project will be used to support West Ridge student-athletes in all sports.
The bricks are available in four-by-eight inch and eight-by-eight-inch sizes. There are also options to purchase artwork, as well as have business logos placed on the bricks. Prices vary by size and inscription. Bricks are available for purchase online at www.westridgeboosters.com.
To learn more about the campaign or to join the West Ridge High School Athletic Booster Club, email westridgehighschoolboosters@gmail.com or call Alan Novak at 423-956-3125.