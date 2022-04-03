Submitted by Michael L. Smith
KINGSPORT — Retired U.S. Navy Captain Edward Gantt will present “The United States Colored Troops in the Civil War — 23rd Infantry USCT” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table.
Gantt will speak on Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theater, located at 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport. The program is free and open to everyone.
During the presentation, Gantt will address the contributions of African American soldiers in the USCT with special attention to their activities in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
While the 23rd Infantry USCT was formed and fought mostly in Virginia as part of Union Gen. George Meade’s Army of the Potomac, thousands more soldiers in other regiments of USCT fought elsewhere, including East Tennessee. Gantt will address their contributions in both Eastern and Western theaters of war.
Gantt was born in Maryland and saw combat as a helicopter door gunner and crew chief during a 12-month tour in South Vietnam. His first stint in the service included graduation from the U.S. Army Airborne and Ranger schools.
Following graduation from Howard University, he re-entered the armed forces serving as a naval aviator, including a tour as commanding officer of Fighter Squadron 31 at Naval Air Station Miramar (at that time the home of Top Gun).
In July 2000, Gantt took command of the Navy boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois. At Recruit Training Command (the Navy’s only boot camp), he was responsible for the development of nearly 50,000 sailors annually. He retired from the Navy in September 2003 after 30 years of active service and began a new career as a high school teacher in the Washington, D.C. area.
In the spring of 2014, Gantt began an association with the 23rd Infantry Regiment USCT Civil War re-enactors and living historians. He is currently a member of Company B, 54th Massachusetts Civil War re-enactors and president of the re-formed 23rd Regiment USCT in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
Individuals who’d like to dine with the speaker at The Chop House (1704 N. Eastman Rd., Kingsport) at 5 p.m. on the day of the program should request reservations by contacting Wayne Strong via email at trustwrks@aol.com.