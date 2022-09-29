BRISTOL — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tri-Cities residents to join its fight by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bristol Motor Speedway.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a great way to come together as a community to offer support and raise funds for those who are affected by this disease, because it’s devastating more families every day,” said Sara Dickson, development manager for the Knoxville and Tri-Cities TN/VA Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter.
In addition to the 1.5-mile walk, participants will enjoy information regarding local resources and programs, music, food, and games for the kids. Chris McIntosh of DayTime Tri-Cities will emcee the ceremony. Eastman Credit Union and Food City are the 2022 gold sponsors.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. In Tennessee alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and more than 361,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.