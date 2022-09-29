Walk Flags

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

BRISTOL — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tri-Cities residents to join its fight by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bristol Motor Speedway.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

