Every day, we look into a mirror and judge the reflection staring back. Sometimes, that image reflects accurately how we feel outwardly, as well as inwardly. Other times, the two appearances don’t match. It is in these moments — the ones where we feel like something is missing to make us the version we desire — that we can decide to take control of how to reshape not only our appearance, but our minds as well.
No one knows this better than Linda Qualls, a nurse for 40 years and the owner of ReShaping the Amazing U in Kingsport. On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2019, Qualls embarked on her newest adventure, dedicated to helping people regain confidence and youth.
“I didn’t want to retire. I wanted to help people feel better about themselves,” Linda explained. “I want women to feel better when they look in a mirror. I want them to look at their skin and weight and think, ‘I look good!’ It brings confidence in everyday life and the workforce.”
The name for Linda’s endeavor came from one of her favorite songs and the rest, as they say, is history. “The name came from ‘Amazing Grace’ and you. It is all about you! It is reshaping you to help you feel better and change your thought process,” Linda said.
Giving back is what ReShaping the Amazing U is all about; giving back life to those who want to feel better.
ReShaping the Amazing U offers a multitude of products and procedures.
“We offer microdermabrasion, laser treatments, Botox, dermal fillers, facial injections, and weight loss services,” Linda said. “Nurse Practitioner Elaine Bradley and I are also specifically trained by Dr. Charles Runnels in Vampire procedures, which is where you draw the blood, and spin it down twice to separate the platelet-rich plasma. This is then injected into the site of choice such as face or breast. We are certified Vampire providers.” The cutting-edge techniques and procedures used by Linda and her team are some of the most accurate and successful available.
In addition to various procedures, ReShaping the Amazing U also offers many medical-grade skincare products, such as Obagi, Zo and Omni.
The clinic also has a makeup bar with Jane Iredale mineral makeup products, which are natural and medical grade, and compliment the skin nicely. In-house makeup artist Rhiana DeGennaro, a medical esthetician and certified laser technician, recommends products, procedures and treatment plans that map a course to healthy, beautiful skin.
“We also carry supplements and herbs for different needs,” Elaine adds. “Also, testosterone injections and gels for men, and hormone replacement for females are in our future plans.”
The business was also recently certified with a Healthy Business Certification by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
Whatever the want or need, ReShaping the Amazing U delivers — not only in product, but professional and incredible service. Ask about the referral program that helps you receive benefits if you refer a new client. Going forward, the clinic is looking to add permanent makeup, more weight loss services, and growth of the aesthetic business to its repertoire in order to help improve people’s lives and make a difference.
Reshaping you starts with reshaping your mind, and the team at ReShaping the Amazing U is there to help you on your journey toward becoming the you you’ll be proud of in every way. It is never too late to be who you imagine. Changing your life has never felt so amazing.
“Please come and celebrate with us on Sept. 3, in celebration of our first year of business,” Linda said.
In celebration of the one-year anniversary, ReShaping the Amazing U will offer an $80 Obagi Reveal and Peel package (normally $175), followed by other specials and events throughout the month of September. Interested clients and newcomers can reserve an appointment for the anniversary celebration’s first event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 3, with an $80 deposit.
ReShaping the Amazing U is located at 1309 South John B. Dennis Hwy., Suite 101, in Kingsport. It is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, and by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call (423) 765-1393. Visit the website at reshapingtheamazingu.com to learn more.