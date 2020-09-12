Time is running out to reserve one of the 50 seats available for Monday’s special anniversary celebration of the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14, in the Renaissance Center Theater in Kingsport. Check-in is from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and guests should plan to arrive during this time and enter through the back door of the center. Temperature checks will be conducted and face masks are required for everyone’s protection.
Following check-in and prior to the program, guests can tour displays of Civil War relics, including an impressive collection from Mickey Kiser. There’ll also be time to shop the annual book sale. The sale features a wide array of Civil War materials, including hardback books for $10, paperbacks for $5, CDs and DVDs for $2, and magazines for $1 (or 12 magazines for $10). There’ll also be cupcakes and bottled water available.
At 6:30 p.m., guests can enter the theatre for a 30-minute video/audio history program about the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table presented by the group’s first president, George Salaita.
The featured program, presented by Frank O’Reilly, will highlight “Stonewall Jackson’s College Boys: The Liberty Hall Volunteers at Manassas.”
To reserve your seat for this very special meeting, call Wayne Strong at (423) 323-2306 or email him at trustwrks@chartertn.net.