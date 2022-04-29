Submitted by Matthew Lane
KINGSPORT — Adventure and learning come together every day at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. This summer, children can spend a week learning and exploring in nature at Bays Mountain Park’s summer day camp.
Registration is now open for the 2022 summer day camp sessions, available to rising first- through sixth-grade students.
Each weeklong session is filled with outdoor, nature-oriented activities offering hands-on learning experiences.
Sessions for students entering grades 1-3 in Fall 2022 are: May 30-June 3, June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 11-15 and July 25-29. Sessions for students entering grades 4-6 in Fall 2022 are: June 6-10, June 20-24, July 4-8 and July 18-22.
Day camp hours each week are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers should bring a bag lunch with a drink each day and wear appropriate clothing. Closed-toed shoes are recommended. Parents or guardians should plan to stay on the first morning for a short orientation of the week’s activities and expectations.
Transportation to and from camp is the guardian’s responsibility.
Tuition for camp is $75 per child. A current family membership with the park is required to register your child for day camp. Family memberships are $50 and give your family an entire year of free entry into the park for one vehicle and up to six free passes per program (planetarium shows, barge rides and nature programs) each visit.
To register a child for day camp, visit bit.ly/day-camp2022 to sign up online. Spots are expected to fill up fast.
Bays Mountain Park is also hiring junior and senior counselors for summer day camp. High school seniors or college students studying natural history or related fields, or those with experience working with children, can learn more about these full-time paid positions at baysmountain.com. Applications are due by Wednesday, April 27.
One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,550 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and more. For more details, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.