Interested in registering for the Mountain Empire Community College’s 16th annual Mountain Music School? Well, it’s not too late.
Mountain Music School is a week-long event dedicated to the preservation and continuation of Appalachian music and culture. This year’s program will be held July 26-30 at the Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia.
Students ages 10 and up learn to play an instrument of their choice, including beginning and advanced options in “old-time” fiddle, claw-hammer banjo, autoharp, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer and doghouse bass. In addition, a string-band class for intermediate/advanced musicians is offered for students who want to expand their skills in a group setting. A limited number of instruments are available to loan during the week.
“After canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, we are thrilled to bring back MECC’s Mountain Music School. This event brings participants from throughout the nation, and even international students. We are excited to host the school at a new facility which will allow for social distancing. We look forward to a great week with students of all ages,” the event’s co-directors, Dr. Mike Gilley and Lee Davis, said in a joint statement.
Registration for Mountain Music School is $150 for the week and $25 for youth, which includes lunch each day and a T-shirt. Classes are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scholarships are also available for students 17 years and younger.
To register for the Mountain Music School or to apply for a scholarship, visit the Mountain Music School website at www.mountainmusicschool.org or call (276) 523-2400 ext. 640267.