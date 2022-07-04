BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its second annual Junior Ranger Camp next week, giving youngsters an opportunity to explore and learn about the park while enjoying other fun-filled activities.
The camp for children ages 7-12 will begin on Monday, July 11, and run through Friday, July 15, from 9 a.m. until noon.
In addition to learning about the park, participants will discover what native wildlife calls the mountains home, learn the basics of fire-starting and shelter-making, explore the region’s unique geology, explore the Powell River and learn what aquatic life lives in the river.
Other activities will include a scavenger hunt, games and trivia.
The $25 fee will include a T-shirt and certificate. A snack will be provided each day. Seating is limited, so be sure to register by Wednesday, July 6.
A graduation and awards ceremony will be conducted at noon on the final day of the program with family and friends invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided by the park.
For the safety of the children during this week of fun outdoor experiences, hats, sunblock and bug spray are recommended.
For more information, or to register, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.