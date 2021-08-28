The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre returns to its home stage this weekend to usher in the 2021-2022 season with the musical comedy, “Something Rotten!”
Audiences will visit the streets of Renaissance London as the unfamiliar and ridiculous concept of a musical is introduced to society.
“This is the funniest musical I’ve ever seen,” said Director Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt. “And we have assembled the most talented cast. There are a lot of new faces, along with some of our regulars, and the pairing of them together is quite remarkable. This show is fun from the beginning to the end.”
“Something Rotten!” runs from now through Sept. 12 with performances Thursday through Sunday each week. The show is rated PG-13.
Choreographer Jessica Shelton explains that “the story follows two brothers, Nick (Andy Rogers) and Nigel (Will Stephens) Bottom, who want to be great playwrights like their competitor William Shakespeare. But he seems to steal their glory at every turn.”
In the show, the Bottom brothers realize they need to come up with a new idea to win over the crowds. So, through what some would consider devious means, they discover the concept of a musical. But Shakespeare is watching them from the shadows.
“You don’t have to love Shakespeare to come see this show. You don’t even have to like Shakespeare to come see it,” said Lucas Schmidt, who plays Shakespeare. “In fact, you’d enjoy this show if you hate Shakespeare as much as someone would enjoy it who loves Shakespeare.”
“Something Rotten!” delivers entertaining musical numbers, including “Hard to Be the Bard,” which offers a glimpse into Shakespeare’s struggles as a writer, making audiences both love and hate him at the same time. Other songs that made the show a hit on Broadway include “A Musical,” “The Black Death” and “Will Power.”
And, of course, what would any play even somewhat about Shakespeare be without forbidden love? Enter Portia (Parker Dugger), the scandalously poetry-loving daughter of a Puritan (Father Jeremiah, played by Mike Musick), who falls in love with Nigel Bottom. Her father — who cringes at the mere suggestion of poetry and theater — is not pleased, but will that stop the love affair? “This is Portia’s coming-of-age story,” said Dugger. “She’s finding out who she is, and what she loves and who she loves.”
In addition to pure entertainment and comedy, “Something Rotten!” delivers deeper messages.
“To me,” said Rogers, “this show is about the choice between following fame and following your heart. It’s about integrity and self-discovery in the midst of jealousy and envy. Sometimes looking within is a more fruitful search than looking into the future.”
Ross-Bernhardt added, “One of the show’s messages is, ‘to thine own self be true.’ You’re unique, and that’s a wonderful thing.”
“Something Rotten!” is directed by Ross-Bernhardt, assisted by Andee Atkins; choreographed by Shelton; and stage managed by Joe Smith. Rounding out the cast are Lorianne Carver, Kelcie Cornett, Ian Corriere, Stephen Cradic, Janette Gaines, Ryan Gray, Joe Gumina, Shawn Hale, Catherine Hammer, Mika Hoilman, Chris Jones, Caleb Knisley, Rebekah Knisley, Bennett Little, Bill Livesay, Brooklyn Shelton, Sharon Squibb, Corey Tickles and Hollie Wright.
“If you’re looking for a really good laugh, especially coming from the year that we’ve had, this is the show to come and see,” said Tiffany Matthews (Bea Bottom). “It will lighten your mood. It will make you happy. And it will remind you of why you love the theatre.”
Tickets are $17 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Group rates available for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St. in Jonesborough.