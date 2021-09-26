What started out as a desire to improve the status quo in the Tri-Cities real estate market has grown into a thriving business. After working as a real estate agent for 10 years, owner/broker Colby Hurd decided it was time to start his own business — a real estate brokerage founded on the concept of redefining real estate.
“It was important that Red Door be 100% locally owned and operated. We are not a franchise, which ensures our commitment to the area remains here, where it belongs,” Colby explains. “We take great pride in our listings with collaborative assessments of the property, professional photography and cutting-edge marketing. We develop personalized action plans that put our clients’ interests first, by including their lender and other transaction partners to ensure they are receiving the best experience possible.”
Red Door Agency worked closely with local businesses to conceptualize, develop and execute its state-of-the-art office in Downtown Kingsport. As a boutique firm, they wanted to make sure to invest in and be a part of Main Street USA. They currently occupy the main level of the HQ on Main building, on the corner of Main and Shelby Street.
Since opening their doors in October 2019, they have established themselves as a leader in the Tri-Cities’ real estate market. As a result of their hard work, Red Door Agency was awarded Best Real Estate Firm and Colby Hurd the Best Real Estate Agent in the Kingsport Times News Readers’ Choice Awards in 2020 and 2021.
Starting a business at the onset of a global pandemic was not expected. However, Red Door Agency was able to lean into its core competencies and ultimately do more with less.
“We made sure every touch point we had with our clients throughout the entire process was deliberate and value-added,” says Vance Kellogg, Director of Marketing and Communications. The efforts appear to be working: During its first year in business, Red Door Agency secured a place within the top 25% of the entire Tri-Cities’ real estate market.
All of this would be nothing without the agency’s dedicated and knowledgeable agents. One of Red Door Agency’s REALTORS®, Brooke Pennington, goes the extra mile for her clients.
“It is important for me to learn and adapt to the constantly changing real estate market. I have earned specialized designations to better my knowledge for my clients,” Brooke says.
“At Red Door, we strive to be leaders in a technology-driven process. I have been able to successfully help several out-of-state clients go from showings to close, completely virtually. The best part is being able to see how they’re making their new house a home.”
When its agents are not busy helping clients buy and sell real estate, you can find them at one of their informal weekly meetings, volunteering with a nonprofit like Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels or Second Harvest Food Bank, and supporting other local causes. They also take time during the year to unwind at company-sponsored events and retreats.
As Red Door Agency celebrates its two-year anniversary this October and looks to the future, they are excited to bring their expertise to a place they all call home. Almost every agent was born or raised in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia, so they take pride in helping clients find homeownership in the Tri-Cities. Each agent works exclusively with their clients to understand their unique needs and situation before developing a comprehensive plan that addresses their goals.
Clients interested in buying or selling their home are encouraged to visit the website at www.reddooragency.com for a complimentary consultation. Red Door Agency is located at 136 W. Main St. in Kingsport.
To learn more, call 423-541-0256 or email [email protected].