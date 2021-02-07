It’s National Heart Month! What better time to train to save a life? The American Red Cross provides classes where participants can learn how to perform CPR, use an automated external defibrillator, and help save lives.
“Cardiac arrest claims thousands of lives every year, so it’s important to know how to recognize (it) and what to do during a cardiac emergency,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for the American Red Cross Tennessee Region. “Red Cross CPR/AED classes take just a few hours and are recommended for everyone, including parents, grandparents, teachers and frontline workers. What you learn can save a life. It is time well spent.”
Take a class: A variety of courses are available. Provisional certification courses in First Aid/CPR/AED let you go through the online content now and then an in-person skills test within one year. Online-only options are also available, if you don’t need certification for a job requirement. If you are taking a course to fulfill a job requirement, check with your employer so you know exactly which course you need.
Download the app: Download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies, including how to perform CPR and use an AED. Those with Alexa-enabled devices can also activate the Red Cross First Aid skill.
Stock up: Be prepared for emergencies at home, at work and on the road. First aid kits, emergency preparedness kits and supplies are available through the online store.
