BRISTOL — This year marks the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will honor that occasion with a virtual event featuring Ralph Peer II.
The son of Ralph S. Peer, the Victor producer at those historic recordings, Peer will join the series via Zoom on Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m. to talk about his father’s career, the legacy and impact of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, and the music industry.
The event is free and open to the public. However, pre-registration for the Zoom link is required. There is no coinciding in-person event.
The elder Peer founded peermusic over 90 years ago. Today, it’s the largest independent music publisher in the world, operating from 38 offices in 31 countries. His son serves as its executive chair.
Ralph Peer II grew up in a household long familiar with country music. He remembers attending Jimmie Rodgers Days in Meridian as boy and, later in life, a number of visits to the Carter Fold and Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia.
He is a lifetime board member of the Country Music Association and vice president and director of the National Music Publishers’ Association.
He is past chair and a longtime director of the Brussels-based International Confederation of Music Publishers. He was a founding board member of e-Music, serving from its inception until its sale to Vivendi.
Peer received his bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from Stanford University. In 1999, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy from Witten/Herdecke University in Germany. He is a former trustee of the Copyright Society of the USA. He has received numerous recognitions for his service to songwriters and publishers, including honors from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, National Music Publishers Association, Music Publishers Association (USA), and the International Confederation of Music Publishers (Brussels).
In 2018, Peer was presented France’s top cultural honor, “Officier dans Ordre des Arts et des Lettres” (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters).
Visit https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/ and click on the Events tab at the top of the page to register for the Zoom link for the program.