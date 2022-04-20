KINGSPORT — In a time of need, a quilt can provide much comfort …
That was the premise of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s decision to start a Quilt Ministry five years ago. Since that time in 2017, four to seven ladies have worked a collective 60 hours a week to create quilts of beauty. The quilts are gifted to people in need, providing emotional support.
The quilts have gone to recipients in their homes, in assisted living and in the hospital. They regularly go to members of the military and to those working through treatment for major illnesses. Quilts have gone to places all over the United States and the world.
All quilts, once completed, are blessed during a normal church service. Then, they are available for members and friends to give out. They are free of charge. The finished quilts are truly intended to wrap the recipients in God’s love and to “cover one with prayers.”
Recently, the ladies of the church introduced a new idea which is quite popular. “Pocket quilts” are made from quilting material, sewn together with a metal cross inside. The beauty of the pocket quilt is that one can carry it in a pocket or purse. They can feel the cross when they hold the pocket quilt in their hands. Holy Trinity has offered the pocket quilts during the season of Lent. The pocket quilts continue to grow in popularity.
Holy Trinity’s Quilt Ministry receives many cards of thanks and appreciation. Church members who regularly contribute their skills to this ministry are Jenny Trumbo, Jo Rita McMurray, Patty Firth, Diane Childress, Onnie Carolyn Colussy and Joyce Skinner.
Anyone interested in learning more about the quilting program or starting your own quilting ministry is invited to contact the church, located at 800 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport, at HolyTrinityKingsport.org or 423-247-9106.