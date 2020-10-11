The Kingsport Public Library has a host of fun and festive virtual events on tap this month for patrons of all ages.
- Show off your pumpkin decorating skills in the annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest! You can decorate your pumpkin by using craft materials, carvings or both. Once you’ve finished, simply take a photo of your creation and send it to programs@KingsportLibrary.org. Submissions are being accepted from now through Oct. 24. Voting will take place via Google Forms from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29 with winners to be announced on Oct. 31. Call (423) 229-9489.
- Are your little ones missing storytime? Then join the Kingsport Public Library on its Facebook page for Virtual Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra is bringing her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
- A virtual Animal Crossing Party will be held at 6 p.m., Oct. 16. Mrs. Casey and Mrs. Emily will be opening up their islands, so grab your tools and visit their islands to play games, participate in contests, win in game prizes, and have fun. All ages are welcome, however, registration is required and space is limited. Call (423) 224-2539 or visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org to sign up.
- Kingsport Public Library invites teens, grades 6-12, to visit Salem and avoid the Sanderson sisters at its virtual ”Hocus Pocus” Trivia Night at 6 p.m., Oct. 22. A link to the event will be posted on the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook page on the evening of the event. To learn more, call (423) 229-9366.
- Teens and adults are invited to participate in the Kingsport Public Library Scary Story Contest. Teens, can you tell a scary story in three sentences? That’s the challenge. Adults, submit your six-word scary stories for a chance to win a tote with your scary story on it. Blind judging will be done by a committee. Plagiarism will result in a discarded submission. Submissions are open until Oct. 24. Submit entries to programs@KingsportLibrary.org. Voting will take place via Google Forms from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29. Winners will be announced Oct. 31. Call (423) 229-9489.